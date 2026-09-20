Government Will Not Take 'Even An Inch' Of Dalits' Land, Assures Telangana Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 20 (IANS) Telangana's Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Sunday made it clear that the government will not take "even an inch" of the land of Dalits.

He stated that snatching land from Dalits and tribals is not the policy of the“people's government”.

In a statement, Srinivasa Reddy assured that the government led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy stands as a complete safeguard for Dalit lands and that there is no cause for concern.

"The government will not take away even an inch of your land. This government has no intention of acquiring your land. There is no need for you to feel any fear or anxiety regarding your lands; the people's government stands by you," the minister told Dalits.

His clarification came amid reports that the revenue authorities have issued notices to 120 Dalit farmers in Erravalli village, asking them to appear with all the documents in their possession regarding the ownership of their lands.

This followed an announcement by the Chief Minister in the Assembly last week that the government will conduct an inquiry into the farmhouse of former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) at Erravalli in Siddipet district.

The Chief Minister claimed that the farmhouse is spread over 700 acres and this includes 388 acres of government land.

The Revenue Minister said that it is incorrect to view processes such as the verification of land records, surveys, and the resolution of land issues as attempts to seize people's land. He said that the government's objective is to clearly record people's land rights, resolve land disputes, and ensure the protection of those rights.

He pointed out that certain powerful individuals are deliberately spreading malicious propaganda and creating panic regarding Dalit lands, attempting to incite Dalits for their own selfish interests.

"There is no need to fear what others might say. The government offers a clear assurance regarding your lands. Do not believe any malicious propaganda without verifying the facts," the minister stated.

He urged people to recognise the attempts by some to incite Dalits and gain political mileage over the issue of their lands. He clarified that every action taken by the government is lawful and transparent.

Srinivasa Reddy said the Congress came to power with the blessings of Dalits, tribals, and the downtrodden and weaker sections of society.

He stated that social justice, the welfare of the poor, and the upliftment of marginalised sections have always been key priorities of Congress rule.

He recalled that it was Congress governments that took historic decisions for the upliftment of the poor, Dalits, and the downtrodden and weaker sections, both at the national and state levels. He stated that Congress governments have a history of granting land and establishing ownership rights for landless Dalits through initiatives such as land reforms and land distribution.

He claimed that the Congress party deserves credit for distributing approximately 25 lakh acres of land to Dalits in the Telangana region, as well as for granting rights over nearly 2 lakh acres of 'Podu' land to tribal communities.

He emphasised that the Congress party's policy is to provide land to the landless and rights to those who lack them, and that the people's government would move forward while safeguarding the land rights of Dalits and tribal communities.

Calling KCR a 'Dora' (feudal lord), the minister urged people not to believe the BRS chief, who had promised three acres of land to Dalits upon coming to power but subsequently ignored that promise.