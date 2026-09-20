Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin Were Determined To Stay A Family After Divorce

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Sep 20 (IANS) Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow has shared that she and Chris Martin were determined to "stay a family" after they parted ways.

The actress and the Coldplay frontman, who share Apple, 22, and 20-year-old Moses together, grabbed headlines when they used the phrase "conscious uncoupling". The couple announced their marriage was over in 2014.

The 53-year-old actress has now explained the origins of the viral term and how she and the Yellow hitmaker had sought expert help on how to make the transition as smooth as possible for their kids.

She appeared on the 'Friends Keep Secrets' podcast, and said,“We really sat down and thought, like, is there a way that we could do this? I talked to all my friends who came from a divorced household and I said, 'Tell me what was the worst thing? Like, what do you feel you have scars from to this day?'”.

She went on,“They said the worst part was like my parents, you know, my dad used to drop me off at the end of the driveway. Like it was so tense at my birthday parties, you know, they never ate dinner in the same room until my college graduation, and it caused me so much pain. So I was like, how could we not do that?”.

The actress further mentioned that she wanted her kids to grow up in a situation where“you're all having dinner at the same table” after a graduation, and so she and Chris consulted a therapist.

She continued,“So Chris and I had this therapist that was really brilliant, and he sort of introduced us to the concept and we just made a commitment to really put the kids first and so what that meant was to stay a family even though we weren't a couple”.

However, she said that things weren't always easy and while they committed to have brunch as a family of four every Sunday when they left London for Los Angeles, there was one particular occasion Gwyneth felt“might go really off the rails”.

“It was getting tense and we looked at each other and we went outside on the front porch and we're like, 'Let's just not. Let's just, you know, let's just not', and we just hugged and we were like, 'Okay, fist bumped and then we went to brunch”, she added.

The actress is now married to Brad Falchuk. She earlier told Amy Poehler on her 'Good Hang' podcast earlier this year,“I was supposed to do a movie at one point and it was like right after the conscious uncoupling thing with Chris, and there was a lot of harsh stuff in the press”.

“I think the distributor was like, this might be too hot to touch. So that was great because I was getting a divorce and then I got fired. So it was so awesome”, she added.