Sikh Clergy Excommunicates SGPC Member Chawla Over Rape Case

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Sep 20 (IANS) The five Sikh high priests on Sunday excommunicated Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member and senior Shiromani Akali Dal-Badal leader Amarjit Singh Chawla, who has been facing a rape case.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting held in the Akal Takht Secretariat here, and the announcement was made by the Akal Takht's Acting Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj.

The action against Chawla was taken in connection with a rape case registered against him at Anandpur Sahib. A woman had alleged that Chawla had raped her during her stay in Anandpur Sahib.

The Akal Takht also excommunicated its Additional Head Granthi Malkit Singh, who was accused of sending her obscene messages.

According to the Akal Takht, Chawla was expelled from the Sikh Panth following the passing of a 'Gurmata' over alleged serious violations of Sikh conduct and Panthic rules.

The Sikh community has also been directed not to maintain religious, social or political association with him.

Giani Malkit Singh, Additional Head Granthi of Akal Takht Sahib, was expelled from the Panth over alleged actions contrary to Panthic discipline.

The decision has barred both Chawla and Malkit Singh from serving in any Sikh institution, gurdwara management committee, or religious platform throughout life.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against Chawla on the complaint of a woman who alleged that she was held captive and raped at a serai in Anandpur Sahib. The FIR was registered under Sections 64, 127 (2) and 351 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on August 21.

The names of Malkit Singh and Mohan Singh, a driver at Takht Kesgarh Sahib, have also figured in the complaint, with the woman alleging that they sent her vulgar messages.

However, Chawla termed the allegations a part of a political conspiracy. He has already resigned from the SGPC membership and all party posts.