Under-Construction Warehouse Collapses In Delhi's Narela, 2 Injured

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) A portion of an under-construction warehouse collapsed in the Narela area of north Delhi on Sunday, injuring two labourers, officials said.

The incident took place at around 11 am, at Plot No. 248, on Farm House Road, Jain Mandir, in Narela's Budhpur.

Two labourers were reportedly trapped under the debris. However, they were pulled out and rushed to the hospital before the arrival of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) unit.

Upon receiving information, the fire services immediately sent two Water Tenders (WTs), a Bowser Fire Tender (BFT), and a Water Bowser (WB), along with Station Officer Naveen Thakran and Sub Officer Pardeep.

The injured labourers have been identified as Sunil, 20, and Naresh Pajwan, 28.

A similar incident of building collapse was reported from the Alipur area of north Delhi earlier on Sunday.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

The Alipur police station received a call regarding the collapse at around 11 a.m., following which police teams were immediately dispatched to the site.

Four ambulances, a fire tender, and a disaster management vehicle were also sent to the location, officials said.

According to the preliminary inquiry, lintel work was underway at the under-construction building when the supporting shuttering, locally referred to as 'balli', apparently gave way.

The failure of the temporary support caused the structure to collapse, officials said.

Several labourers were present and working at the construction site when the incident occurred, officials said.

Police said that all the workers were accounted for and were found to be safe. No person was trapped beneath the debris, they added.

Police teams and other emergency personnel carried out checks at the site to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the collapse and ensure that no one was missing or trapped.

Further verification regarding the incident and the safety of the workers is currently underway, police said.