Salman Khan Hits Back At Trolls Varun Dhawan, Kashmera Shah React

Actor Varun Dhawan and his father, filmmaker David Dhawan, reacted after Bollywood superstar Salman Khan hit back at trolls over comments on his appearance during the latest episode of 'Bigg Boss 20'. Varun shared a video on his Instagram Stories showing himself and David Dhawan watching the episode when Salman removed his shirt while responding to online criticism. The actor did not write any message but added a clap emoji while sharing the moment.

Actor Kashmera Shah also came in support of Salman and wrote,“Mad respect. You are truly the OG and truly the real hero @beingsalmankhan #salmankhan #fan #respect #love #kashmerashah” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kashmera Shah (@kashmera1)

Salman Khan confronts trolls on 'Bigg Boss 20'

During the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, Salman addressed trolls who targeted him over his weight gain and appearance, saying people should stop criticising others over their looks. Salman was seen reacting to comments about his weight, including remarks that“Bhai mota hogaya hai.”

Responding to the criticism, Salman said,“Karlo na troll, ye lo,” before removing his hat and jacket while confronting the comments. View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

The actor, known for speaking openly on social issues, also spoke against body-shaming, age-related trolling and criticism of people's personal appearances.

Salman appeared to defend his friend and actor Katrina Kaif, who faced online trolling over her postpartum weight gain after her appearance at the Ambanis' Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Without taking Katrina's name, Salman said,“Why do you troll somebody who gets pregnant? Pregnant hone ke baad everyone puts on weight...Jab woh picturon mein wapas ajayegi toh woh fit ajayengi...she wants to spend time with her family.”

Addressing comments about his own age, Salman said,“Of course, I'm 60 years old, yaar.”

“You cannot be Maine Pyar Kiya all the time...this age has become (a topic) suddenly (log kehte hai) woh budha hogya hai...what do you want to troll....mujhe pata hai mujhe kaun kaun troll karta hai...hum react nahin krte...humare fans club itne sare hai...humko kya farak padta hai...bolne do inko...,” he added.

In an angry moment, he removed his shirt and hat, wiped off his makeup on camera, and challenged the trolls to mock him now.

The actor then proudly showed off his fit physique, making it clear that he was unfazed by the criticism.

Salman also spoke about trolls targeting his brother Sohail Khan and Varun Dhawan.“Pehle apne aap ko dekho, apne jism ko dekho uske baad karna yeh sab...apne maa baap ko dekho...uske baad troll karna...mazak udhana Sohail ke upar, Varun ke upar it's not done,” Salman said.

“Jitna trolling karna hai kar lo, phate hue joote bhi pehnta hu...,” he added.

Salman slams paparazzi for 'disgusting' behaviour

The actor also criticised paparazzi for taking inappropriate pictures of actresses.“Paparazzi hip shots lete hain, taangon ke shots lete hain, aur agar peeche se shot mil jaaye toh woh bhi lete hain. None of these heroines, none of the girls like it,” Salman said.

“Meri apni niece chal rahi hoti hai, toh peeche se uska shot le rahe hain aur caption daalte hain 'Pehchaano ye kaun hai?' I am saying all this to girls agar aisa ho toh ghoom ke ek chamat maaro aur bolo, 'Apni maa-behen ka shot le lo.' Disgusting people! What is this mentality?” he added.

'Bigg Boss 20' and upcoming film

'Bigg Boss 20' premiered on September 6, 2026. The show has witnessed groups forming among contestants, including Kanika Mann, Arishfa Khan, Mahhi Vij, Aman Gandhi, Isha Rikhi, Uditi Singh, Gullu and Qazi Touqeer on one side, while Yung DSA, Amrapali Dubey, ScoutOP, Rohed Khan, Love Gill, Aasif Khan and Mary Kom form another group.

On the film front, Salman Khan will next be seen in 'Maatrubhumi', directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film was earlier titled 'Battle of Galwan' and was initially scheduled for release in April, but its release was later postponed. A new release date has not yet been announced.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)