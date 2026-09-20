Adani's Rs 48,000 Cr Power Plant In Assam To Create 25,000 Jobs

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday laid the foundation stone for Adani Power Limited's (APL) 3,200 MW Ultra-Supercritical Thermal Power Plant (USTPP) at Chapar in lower Assam's Dhubri district. The Rs 48,000 crore project is expected to generate up to 20,000 jobs in the construction phase and around 5,000 jobs once operational, adding to Assam's power generation capacity.

The ceremony was attended by senior members of the State Government, industry leaders, local community representatives and Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Group. The Chapar plant is part of a Rs 63,000 crore power investment in Assam, with commissioning in phases from December 2030. Across sectors, investments in the state will exceed Rs 80,000 crore, with projects already moving from commitment to execution and set to create jobs, infrastructure and new economic opportunities across Assam over the next three to four years.

Major Investment in Assam's Energy Sector

The thermal power project will also create opportunities for local contractors, suppliers, transport operators and service providers, enabling them to participate in and grow alongside the Adani Group's expanding vendor ecosystem in Assam.

CM Sarma on Assam's Energy Hub Potential

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said,“Assam is fast emerging as the region's energy hub, with several mega energy projects in the pipeline. The 3200 MW Chapar project is a proud outcome of the confidence generated by the Advantage Assam Investor Summit 2.0. With an investment of nearly Rs 48,000 crore, this project will constitute one of the largest single investments ever made in Assam. Besides providing massive employment opportunities, the State will also benefit through increased economic activity and SGST revenues, while local industries and enterprises will have opportunities to participate in the emerging ecosystem.”

Adani Group's Vision for Assam

Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Group, said,“Today marks the beginning of an important new chapter for Assam. Adani Power will invest Rs 48,000 crore in this 3,200 MW thermal power project, bringing reliable and affordable electricity to support homes, businesses and industries. The project will also create jobs and open up opportunities for local contractors, suppliers and businesses. We are proud to invest in Assam and be part of the state's economic growth.” He also spoke of Assam's unique geography, which can make the state a“battery” for India and power its future growth.

Project Details and Technology

The Chapar plant will comprise four 800 MW units and use ultra-supercritical technology, with high-efficiency systems and modern environmental safeguards. Once commissioned, it will provide reliable and affordable power for Assam's household, commercial and industrial requirements, strengthening the state's energy base.

The Rs 63,000 crore power investment comprises around Rs 48,000 crore for the Chapar plant and approximately Rs 15,000 crore for two Pumped Storage Plants (PSPs) with a combined capacity of 2,700 MW through Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL).

Adani Group's Broader Investments in Assam

Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) is implementing smart metering projects in Assam, supporting the modernisation of the state's power distribution infrastructure. In aviation and cement, the Group has committed significant investments in Assam. This includes Terminal 2 at Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport (LGBIA) in Guwahati, which became operational on 22 February 2026, strengthening the state's connectivity and industrial base.

Corporate Social Responsibility

The Adani Foundation, the socio-economic and development arm of the Adani Group, has reached more than 8,000 flood-affected families in upper Assam's Sivasagar and Dhemaji districts with food, medicines, sanitation and hygiene supplies. Around the state capital, Guwahati, the Foundation's work covers 19 villages in Kamrup Rural district across education, healthcare, livelihoods, community infrastructure and climate action.

Project Bidding and Award

Earlier, in October 2025, APL had emerged as the successful bidder through a competitive bidding process to set up the 3,200 MW power plant and subsequently received the Letter of Award from Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) in November 2025. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)