V-P Radhakrishnan To Inaugurate 5-Day Global Water Management Event On Sep 22

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan will kick off discussions between stakeholders from India and abroad over water challenges by inaugurating the five-day 9th India International Water Week (IIWW) 2026 on Tuesday, an official said.

Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil will also share experiences on the theme“Climate Resilient Water Management” at the IIWW 2026, being organised from September 22-26 at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, said the official in a statement on Sunday.

The five-day international event will bring together policymakers, global water leaders, experts, researchers, practitioners, industry, civil society and young professionals for dialogue, knowledge exchange, innovation and partnerships towards addressing emerging water challenges and advancing a water-secure and climate-resilient future.

The IIWW 2026 is being organised by the Jal Shakti Ministry in collaboration with key Central Ministries, State Governments, international organisations, research and academic institutions, industry bodies, development partners, civil society and private sector partners, the statement said.

The Netherlands and Germany will participate as partner countries and 14 States will participate as partner states, while six Central Ministries and Departments have been invited to participate as partner ministries, it said.

The India International Water Week has emerged as an important platform for bringing together diverse stakeholders from India and across the world to exchange experiences, showcase innovations and strengthen cooperation in the water sector, the statement said.

The IIWW-2026 will place climate resilience at the centre of the water discourse, with emphasis on moving from dialogue to practical, collaborative and implementable solutions for sustainable water management, it said.

The deliberations will cover inclusive and equitable water governance; collaboration for optimal use of water resources; technology and community for water security; water in climate-related risk; innovative financing models for water infrastructure and modernisation; sustainable water resources management; and water for people and planet.

A four-day international exhibition from September 22–25, 2026 will provide a platform for showcasing innovative technologies, products and solutions for sustainable and climate-resilient water management.

The Second International WASH Conference 2026, being organised by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation from September 22-24, will focus on drinking water access, sanitation infrastructure, hygiene behaviour and public health, with emphasis on scalable, affordable and sustainable solutions.

IIWW-2026 will seek to translate knowledge and dialogue into actionable recommendations, partnerships and scalable solutions, bringing together policy, financing, technology and community participation to strengthen water security and climate resilience.

The deliberations will culminate in the Valedictory Session on September 25, 2026, followed by study tours on September 26, 2026.