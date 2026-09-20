Legal Empowerment To Remain In Focus At Conference Starting In Goa Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Panaji, Sep 20 (IANS) Legal empowerment and citizen-centric justice delivery are expected to top the agenda at a workshop starting on Monday on Designing Innovative Solutions for Holistic Access to Justice (DISHA 2.0), an official said.

The regional workshop will also feature the significance of legal empowerment, citizen-centric Justice delivery, and the collaborative efforts required to achieve the constitutional vision of equal access to justice, the official said in a statement.

The workshop, being organised at the University Auditorium, India International University of Legal Education and Research (IIULER), Goa, is a part of the Department's continued efforts to strengthen access to Justice through technology-enabled legal services, legal awareness initiatives, and promotion of pro bono legal assistance across the country, the statement said.

The Goa Governor will be the Chief Guest at the programme, which is expected to be attended by the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice, Government of India, and the Minister for PWD, Captain of Ports and Legal Metrology, Government of Goa.

The event will bring together representatives from the Central and State Governments, Common Service Centres (CSCs), the Ministry of Rural Development, law institutions of the State, and other stakeholders working to ensure accessible and inclusive justice delivery, the statement said.

A key highlight of the event will be the showcase of the best reels created under the“Nyaya Prabodh: Awakening to Justice” campaign – Know Your Rights in 90 Seconds, followed by the launch of a Slogan Competition under Nyaya Prabodh.

The initiative aims to deepen citizens' understanding of their constitutional and legal rights, promote legal literacy, and foster greater public engagement and participation in the Justice delivery ecosystem, it said.

The workshop will also feature the screening of a documentary showcasing the achievements of DISHA 2.0 in Goa, followed by live interactions with Tele-Law beneficiaries, Panel Lawyers, Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs), and Nyaya Sahayaks.

These interactions will show how technology-enabled legal services are helping bridge the gap between citizens and justice institutions, particularly in remote and underserved areas, the statement said.