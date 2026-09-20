Bengal: Over 33 Pc Wards In Kolkata And Howrah Are Reserved For Women Post-Delimitation

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 20 (IANS) Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and Howrah Municipal Corporation (HMC), the two major urban civic bodies in West Bengal, will go to polls by the end of 2026 with a substantial number of wards reserved for women candidates.

As per the draft delimitation proposal for KMC, the total number of wards is set to increase to 209 from the current 144. Out of the proposed 209 wards, 70 will be reserved for women, accounting for over 33 per cent of the total.

Similarly, in HMC, the number of wards is slated to increase to 68 from the current 50. Out of these, 23 will be reserved for women, which comes to nearly 34 per cent.

Political parties with complaints or suggestions on the draft delimitation list can submit them to the concerned authorities by October 5.

The preparatory process for the elections in both civic bodies has already begun. Elections to form new boards in KMC and HMC are likely to be held in November this year, immediately after the festive season beginning with Durga Puja next month.

However, an official involved in the process said the excitement usually associated with civic polls is missing this time, largely because of the lack of enthusiasm among the two factions of the Trinamool Congress, which is officially the principal opposition party in West Bengal.

Political observers feel it is uncertain whether the two factions of the Trinamool Congress, especially the“original but minority” faction led by former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, will be able to field candidates in all wards of both KMC and HMC.