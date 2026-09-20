Press Release: Helios Group Int Reports Financing Partnership And Executive Recruitment For Dabou Hotel

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: Helios Group Int today reported material progress on the Gnamblia Palace project in Dabou, Côte d'Ivoire a planned 5-star hotel complex featuring 200 rooms, a shopping center, a... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dabou, Côte d'Ivoire Central African Republic & Dubai, UAE

Helios Group Int today reported material progress on the Gnamblia Palace project in Dabou, Côte d'Ivoire a planned 5-star hotel complex featuring 200 rooms, a shopping center, a sports complex, a modern clinic, restaurants, and leisure facilities including permit advancement, a financing partnership with FasterCapital, and recruitment for key hotel management roles as the project moves toward construction under EquityPilot.

FasterCapital continues providing ongoing support through EquityPilot, focused on milestone planning, fundraising readiness and relevant introductions, while Helios concentrates on permitting completion, construction mobilization, and recruiting senior hotel operations executives.

Helios Group Int is reporting a series of operational milestones as it prepares to break ground on Gnamblia Palace. The company has advanced regulatory permits required to begin construction, finalized a financing partnership framework with FasterCapital, and launched recruitment for critical management positions including a general manager, head chef and operations manager to staff the hotel's opening and initial operations.

What the Startup Delivers?

Gnamblia Palace is designed as a 5-star hospitality and lifestyle destination delivering:

– Full-service hotel operations with 200 rooms – On-site commercial retail and dining options

– Sports and leisure facilities and a modern clinic to serve guests and the community These elements aim to create a multi-purpose venue for tourism and local economic activity in Dabou.

Current FasterCapital Support

FasterCapital's ongoing collaboration is focused on execution-level support as Helios advances construction readiness:

– Milestone planning and execution follow-up tied to permits and mobilization

– Fundraising readiness support and pitch refinement for project financing

– Introductions to relevant ecosystem stakeholders and potential investors

– Strategic prioritization around hiring and operational setup

– Communications support to clarify investor and partner materials

Current Execution

Priorities Helios' current priorities are execution-focused and near-term:

– Finalizing outstanding permits and construction authorizations

– Mobilizing local and international contractors and expert teams

– Advancing the FasterCapital-supported financing process

– Recruiting and onboarding senior hotel management to define operational standards

Leadership Comment

“Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're pleased to continue supporting Helios Group Int through EquityPilot. Our team is focused on current execution priorities, milestone tracking, and connecting the startup with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as it advances.'”

About Helios Group Int

Helios Group Int is developing Gnamblia Palace, a mixed-use 5-star hotel and leisure complex in Dabou, Côte d'Ivoire. The project combines upscale accommodation, retail, sports facilities, and a modern clinic to serve guests and the surrounding community. Helios is focused on delivering a high-quality hospitality experience while driving local economic activity.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital works with founders to turn plans into disciplined execution through milestone-based support, hands-on guidance, and improved fundraising readiness. With programs including EquityPilot, FasterCapital helps startups sharpen positioning, clarify priorities, and connect with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as they grow.