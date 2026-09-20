(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Riyadh, KSA –September 2026 – HONOR didn't just build another fitness tracker with the Watch 6 but it built a device engineered around one core promise:“Power Beyond Limits.” And that promise shows up everywhere, from a battery that outlasts your entire month to health monitoring precise enough to catch what other watches miss. Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting

Blood Pressure Trend Monitoring[6] delivers dynamic tracking with risk assessment results generated within 3 days, backed by scientific health management advice. Quick Health Scan[7] puts your health data one tap away, anytime. Healthy Morning Report[8] greets you each day with a full overview of the previous day's health data. Body Energy Assessment integrates heart rate, HRV, sleep, and stress data to evaluate your energy status and push personalized suggestions for exercise and rest.

Sports Modes Built Like Real Coaching Tools:

Battery Life That Simply Doesn't Quit:At the heart of the Watch 6 is a 980mAh battery delivering up to 35 days[1] of battery life in long-endurance usage scenarios, or 17 days[2] under typical everyday use[3]. Even with independent GPS mode running continuously for outdoor adventures, it keeps going for a full 42 hours[4]. For anyone trying to build lasting health habits, that means the watch is always on your wrist - through sleep tracking, workouts, and daily life without the charging interruptions that derail consistency.A Display Built to Keep Up With You:The 1.46-inch Hybrid LTPS screen hits a peak brightness of 3000 nits[5], keeping every metric legible even in direct sunlight during a run, hike, or outdoor session. Touch-to-Wake lets you check your stats with a light tap, and Wet Touch Control keeps the screen precisely responsive in rain, sweat, or humid conditions, exactly whe ou need it most.Health Tracking That Goes Deeper Than the Basics:The Watch 6's Intelligent Sense System uses a distributed optical design to enhance signal acquisition precision, giving health monitoring a stronger technological foundation. On top of that:

Professional Football Mode tracks real-time step count and distance, then delivers top sprint speed, average speed, segment data, heat maps, and customizable pitch positioning afterward. Professional Badminton Mode analyzes 5 dimensions and 9 core data points - swing count, swing speed, shot power, forehand/backhand ratio, and stroke types - unlocking 15 exclusive player tags as your game evolves.

With 120+ sports modes powered by the HONOR AccuTrack System - a new GNSS chip paired with dual-band GPS for faster satellite acquisition and more precise positioning - the Watch 6 covers everything from running and cycling to strength training, dancing, and skiing. Two standouts:

For runners, the Professional Running Coach adds lactate threshold heart rate monitoring, an AI Running Coach with real-time voice guidance, the ability to lock in heart rate or pace targets, and new posture analysis to refine your form. Outdoors, dual-frequency independent positioning lasts up to 42 hours, with 3D distance measurement and severe weather alerts for trail running, mountaineering, and cycling.Designed to Match Your Lifestyle, Not Just Your WorkoutThe Watch 6 comes in two racing-inspired designs: Twilight Brown, built from 316L stainless steel, and Shadow Black, finished in a sandblasted aluminum alloy with a titanium-like texture. At just 10.8mm thick and as light as 41g[9], it stays comfortable through all-day wear.

Beyond fitness, everyday convenience is built in Contactless Payments, Voice Notes for capturing ideas on the go, Dual Phone Message Notifications, and intuitive Wrist Gestures to silence alarms or manage calls without touching the screen.The Bigger Picture:The HONOR Watch 6 doesn't ask you to choose between endurance, precision, and everyday usability as it delivers all three at once. For anyone serious about building a genuinely healthier lifestyle, that combination of month-long battery life, real health-risk monitoring, and sport-specific coaching is what turns a smartwatch from an accessory into an actual health partner.

[1] Battery life data is sourced from HONOR Labs. Actual usage may vary depending on individual product differences, usage habits, and environmental factors. Please refer to actual usage.

[2] Battery life data is sourced from HONOR Labs. Actual usage may vary depending on individual product differences, usage habits, and environmental factors. Please refer to actual usage.

[3] Data come from HONOR labs.

[4] Battery life data is sourced from HONOR Labs. Actual usage may vary depending on individual product differences, usage habits, and environmental factors. Please refer to actual usage.

[5] The data comes from the HONOR Lab. The peak brightness is 3000nits. Screen brightness may vary depending on the lighting environment and specific display contents.

[6] This product is not a medical device but is for health management. The measured data and results are for reference only.

[7] This product is not a medical device but is for health management. The measured data and results are for reference only.

[8] This product is not a medical device but is for health management. The measured data and results are for reference only.

[9] The data comes from the HONOR Lab. Shadow Black: approx. 41g (excluding strap weight), Twilight Brown: approx. 50g (excluding strap weight). Actual weight may vary depending on configuration, manufacturing process, and measurement method; please refer to the actual product.