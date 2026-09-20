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How Tigmanshu Dhulia Brings the Rugged Landscape of Bundelkhand to Life in Ghamasaan
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) In Ghamasaan, the rugged landscape of Bundelkhand is not simply where the story takes place; it is a key part of what gives the film its visual identity. Drawn to the terrain around Chitrakoot while developing the film, Tigmanshu Dhulia wanted to explore a landscape that was distinctly different from the more familiar Chambal ravines. Bundelkhand’s sparse terrain, dry surroundings and water-scarce landscape gave the film a harsher, more textured world that naturally suited its story of conflict, survival and pursuit.
A major part of achieving this look was taking Ghamasaan to real locations across Bundelkhand, Chitrakoot and Dholpur rather than recreating the world on sets. Even Maharaj’s den was created at an actual location, adding to the dusty, lived-in quality of the film. The forests, ravines, open stretches and remote surroundings give the film a strong sense of scale, making the world feel authentic rather than constructed.
Tigmanshu Dhulia shared, “We shot it on anamorphic lenses, the way Western films are often made. The location itself is a major character in the film. The look of the film will feel fresh, very fresh.”
The decision to work with the natural surroundings allows the landscape to add depth and atmosphere to the story. The expansive terrain, rugged textures and remote locations give the film a sense of scale while also making the world of the characters feel more isolated and unpredictable. Rather than simply providing a backdrop for the action, the surroundings become closely woven into the tension and movement of the story.
Ultimately, Dhulia’s decision to let the real landscape lead the visual storytelling gives Ghamasaan its raw and cinematic quality. Instead of using Bundelkhand merely as a backdrop, the film embraces its terrain, atmosphere and vastness, creating a world that feels grounded, immersive and distinctly its own.
A major part of achieving this look was taking Ghamasaan to real locations across Bundelkhand, Chitrakoot and Dholpur rather than recreating the world on sets. Even Maharaj’s den was created at an actual location, adding to the dusty, lived-in quality of the film. The forests, ravines, open stretches and remote surroundings give the film a strong sense of scale, making the world feel authentic rather than constructed.
Tigmanshu Dhulia shared, “We shot it on anamorphic lenses, the way Western films are often made. The location itself is a major character in the film. The look of the film will feel fresh, very fresh.”
The decision to work with the natural surroundings allows the landscape to add depth and atmosphere to the story. The expansive terrain, rugged textures and remote locations give the film a sense of scale while also making the world of the characters feel more isolated and unpredictable. Rather than simply providing a backdrop for the action, the surroundings become closely woven into the tension and movement of the story.
Ultimately, Dhulia’s decision to let the real landscape lead the visual storytelling gives Ghamasaan its raw and cinematic quality. Instead of using Bundelkhand merely as a backdrop, the film embraces its terrain, atmosphere and vastness, creating a world that feels grounded, immersive and distinctly its own.
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