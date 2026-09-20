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Luminous goes big on Connected TV to bring solar closer to Indian households
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Luminous Power Technologies, India’s leading energy solutions company, has partnered with Sony LIV as a Co-Powered Sponsor for the upcoming family entertainment game show, ‘Family Full House with Rohit Sharma’, hosted by the Indian cricket star. With this association, Luminous strengthens its presence on Connected TV by tapping into the growing shift toward digital-first television consumption and bringing solar closer to Indian households. The partnership aims to build greater familiarity with solar as Indian consumers adopt a more conscious, evolving energy mindset.
Luminous Power Technologies is dedicated to advancing India’s clean energy shift with a strong focus on innovation and sustainability. This association is part of Luminous’ broader efforts to increase the visibility of solar and encourage consumers to view it not just as an energy solution but as an increasingly relevant choice for everyday homes and lifestyles.
Solar energy is a key priority in Luminous’ evolution from just a power backup company to a consumer energy solutions company. The company is strengthening its presence across the solar ecosystem, focusing on residential rooftop solar as well as small commercial and industrial applications. Alongside its solar portfolio, Luminous is building capabilities in areas such as energy storage, enabling it to address the changing energy needs of consumers and businesses.
Vivek Abrol, MD & CEO, Luminous Power Technologies, said: “Solar is an important part of our growth journey and of how we see the future of energy evolving in India. We are investing not only in expanding our solar portfolio, but also in building the technology, manufacturing, and energy storage capabilities that will enable us to serve consumers more comprehensively. At the same time, increasing awareness and understanding of solar will be critical to accelerating its adoption. Our association with Sony LIV gives us an opportunity to take this conversation to a wider consumer audience and connect solar with the everyday lives of Indian families.”
Neelima Burra, SVP - Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, Luminous Power Technologies, said: “Our association with Sony LIV for ‘Family Full House With Rohit Sharma’ reflects our ambition to bring solar closer to Indian households. As Connected TV becomes an increasingly important part of how families discover and engage with content, it gives us an opportunity to take the conversation around solar into a more relevant and everyday environment. For us, it is not just about creating awareness, but making solar feel more familiar, relatable, and relevant to the way people live and, over time, encouraging a more progressive mindset towards solar.”
Ranjana Mangla, Head - Digital Ad Sales and YouTube Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, said: “Family Full House with Rohit Sharma brings together the legendary stature and extraordinary appeal of one of India’s most celebrated cricketers and former captains with an exciting new format built around the joy of families participating together. The property offers brands a meaningful role within the entertainment experience. We are delighted to welcome Luminous as a partner, bringing a unique category like Solar into an everyday family environment and making it more relatable and relevant to a wider audience through an association that is engaging and intrinsic to the show.”
‘Family Full House With Rohit Sharma’ promises an engaging mix of family participation, unexpected answers, humour, and entertainment, with Rohit Sharma bringing his signature personality to the format. The association reinforces Luminous’ broader focus on expanding the role of solar in its consumer energy portfolio. With a strong consumer and channel network, Luminous is looking to make solar solutions more accessible while continuing to strengthen its capabilities across technology, manufacturing, energy storage, and service.
Luminous Power Technologies is dedicated to advancing India’s clean energy shift with a strong focus on innovation and sustainability. This association is part of Luminous’ broader efforts to increase the visibility of solar and encourage consumers to view it not just as an energy solution but as an increasingly relevant choice for everyday homes and lifestyles.
Solar energy is a key priority in Luminous’ evolution from just a power backup company to a consumer energy solutions company. The company is strengthening its presence across the solar ecosystem, focusing on residential rooftop solar as well as small commercial and industrial applications. Alongside its solar portfolio, Luminous is building capabilities in areas such as energy storage, enabling it to address the changing energy needs of consumers and businesses.
Vivek Abrol, MD & CEO, Luminous Power Technologies, said: “Solar is an important part of our growth journey and of how we see the future of energy evolving in India. We are investing not only in expanding our solar portfolio, but also in building the technology, manufacturing, and energy storage capabilities that will enable us to serve consumers more comprehensively. At the same time, increasing awareness and understanding of solar will be critical to accelerating its adoption. Our association with Sony LIV gives us an opportunity to take this conversation to a wider consumer audience and connect solar with the everyday lives of Indian families.”
Neelima Burra, SVP - Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, Luminous Power Technologies, said: “Our association with Sony LIV for ‘Family Full House With Rohit Sharma’ reflects our ambition to bring solar closer to Indian households. As Connected TV becomes an increasingly important part of how families discover and engage with content, it gives us an opportunity to take the conversation around solar into a more relevant and everyday environment. For us, it is not just about creating awareness, but making solar feel more familiar, relatable, and relevant to the way people live and, over time, encouraging a more progressive mindset towards solar.”
Ranjana Mangla, Head - Digital Ad Sales and YouTube Business, Sony Pictures Networks India, said: “Family Full House with Rohit Sharma brings together the legendary stature and extraordinary appeal of one of India’s most celebrated cricketers and former captains with an exciting new format built around the joy of families participating together. The property offers brands a meaningful role within the entertainment experience. We are delighted to welcome Luminous as a partner, bringing a unique category like Solar into an everyday family environment and making it more relatable and relevant to a wider audience through an association that is engaging and intrinsic to the show.”
‘Family Full House With Rohit Sharma’ promises an engaging mix of family participation, unexpected answers, humour, and entertainment, with Rohit Sharma bringing his signature personality to the format. The association reinforces Luminous’ broader focus on expanding the role of solar in its consumer energy portfolio. With a strong consumer and channel network, Luminous is looking to make solar solutions more accessible while continuing to strengthen its capabilities across technology, manufacturing, energy storage, and service.
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