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Reinventing the Streaming Experience
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) : As audiences gain access to more entertainment than ever before, Zee 5 Global is redefining how they discover and experience entertainment. Building on its expanded content proposition, the platform is unveiling one of its most defining transformations yet – a bold, ground-breaking revamp across Mobile and Connected TV, powered by smarter personalisation, AI-led discovery, richer visual navigation and a seamless cross-screen experience. Designed around the audiences’ watch rhythm, the new Zee 5 Global opens doors to four distinct universes – Premium Entertainment, Free 5, KidZ, TV and Add-Ons – making discovery intrinsically intuitive, immersive and effortless. Because as viewing patterns evolve, so does the experience of discovering entertainment.
Personalisation sits at the heart of the new experience, helping audiences discover content that is most relevant to their interests, whereas the AI add-on enables smarter discovery and smoother interactions across the platform. With audiences increasingly consuming entertainment across connected devices alongside mobile, the new experience has been designed to move seamlessly between the small and big screen. Taking convenience a step further is a next-generation AI-powered customer support assistant feature, that delivers intelligent, near-instant resolution across subscriptions, playback, access, content and devices. Alongside these features, Zee 5 Global is also taking advanced steps to strengthen data privacy, supported by safeguards that are best-in-class and category-leading. Together, these innovations, bundled together, set a new benchmark for a faster, smarter and more effortless entertainment experience.
To build the new experience, Zee 5 Global delved deeper into understanding how audiences watch, discover and engage with entertainment across its markets. Combining existing app feedback with consumer studies and focus group discussions across markets, the platform mapped audience journeys across mobile and Connected TV. The research highlighted the need for a simpler, more intuitive experience without compromising the richness and immersion of the big-screen experience. These insights shaped the redesign, while intensive Bugathons brought together experts across product, engineering, quality assurance and design to rigorously test, refine and fine-tune every aspect of the platform before launch.
Simultaneously, Free 5 is being reimagined with a bold new identity in one of its most expansive entertainment propositions yet. The all-new Free 5 brings together a wide range of entertainment, including series, movies, news, micro dramas and a vibrant creator ecosystem. With more languages, genres, formats and voices than ever before, the refreshed Free 5 gives audiences an expansive world of entertainment to discover, explore and enjoy, completely free and without any need for a subscription. This expanded proposition also opens up significant new opportunities for advertisers to connect with and cater to a wide spectrum of audiences on Zee 5 Global.
Tejkarran Singh Bajaj, Business Head - Zee 5 India and AI & Innovation said, “The next phase of Zee 5 Global is about making entertainment easier to discover, more relevant and more rewarding. We have reimagined the product experience across mobile and Connected TV, with smarter personalisation, deeper use of AI and more intuitive discovery. In addition to the platform’s existing offering of premium movies and series across seven languages, rich television content, kids’ entertainment, Live TV and news, we are now expanding the depth of content with an English slate bringing global cinema to audiences, alongside a revamped Free 5 with more languages, genres and the creator ecosystem. For advertisers, this breadth creates a richer canvas to connect with distinct audience cohorts across languages, content genres and viewing occasions. Together, our product and content evolution gives audiences more choice, more depth and a simpler way to find what they love.”
Pramod Prakash, Chief Technology Officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., said, “A streaming platform is experienced through hundreds of small interactions, and each of those interactions shapes how audiences feel about the service. Our focus was therefore to look beyond individual features and rethink the experience as a whole, identifying where the journey could feel more natural, more responsive and less demanding for the user. At the heart of this is an intuitive and easy-to-use app that gives every generation in the family simple access to the entertainment they love. The revamp reflects a simple product philosophy: technology should quietly remove friction and allow the entertainment to take centre stage. As viewing becomes increasingly distributed across devices, formats and contexts, we are building Zee 5 Global to be more adaptive, dependable and ready for the way audiences will consume entertainment next.”
Personalisation sits at the heart of the new experience, helping audiences discover content that is most relevant to their interests, whereas the AI add-on enables smarter discovery and smoother interactions across the platform. With audiences increasingly consuming entertainment across connected devices alongside mobile, the new experience has been designed to move seamlessly between the small and big screen. Taking convenience a step further is a next-generation AI-powered customer support assistant feature, that delivers intelligent, near-instant resolution across subscriptions, playback, access, content and devices. Alongside these features, Zee 5 Global is also taking advanced steps to strengthen data privacy, supported by safeguards that are best-in-class and category-leading. Together, these innovations, bundled together, set a new benchmark for a faster, smarter and more effortless entertainment experience.
To build the new experience, Zee 5 Global delved deeper into understanding how audiences watch, discover and engage with entertainment across its markets. Combining existing app feedback with consumer studies and focus group discussions across markets, the platform mapped audience journeys across mobile and Connected TV. The research highlighted the need for a simpler, more intuitive experience without compromising the richness and immersion of the big-screen experience. These insights shaped the redesign, while intensive Bugathons brought together experts across product, engineering, quality assurance and design to rigorously test, refine and fine-tune every aspect of the platform before launch.
Simultaneously, Free 5 is being reimagined with a bold new identity in one of its most expansive entertainment propositions yet. The all-new Free 5 brings together a wide range of entertainment, including series, movies, news, micro dramas and a vibrant creator ecosystem. With more languages, genres, formats and voices than ever before, the refreshed Free 5 gives audiences an expansive world of entertainment to discover, explore and enjoy, completely free and without any need for a subscription. This expanded proposition also opens up significant new opportunities for advertisers to connect with and cater to a wide spectrum of audiences on Zee 5 Global.
Tejkarran Singh Bajaj, Business Head - Zee 5 India and AI & Innovation said, “The next phase of Zee 5 Global is about making entertainment easier to discover, more relevant and more rewarding. We have reimagined the product experience across mobile and Connected TV, with smarter personalisation, deeper use of AI and more intuitive discovery. In addition to the platform’s existing offering of premium movies and series across seven languages, rich television content, kids’ entertainment, Live TV and news, we are now expanding the depth of content with an English slate bringing global cinema to audiences, alongside a revamped Free 5 with more languages, genres and the creator ecosystem. For advertisers, this breadth creates a richer canvas to connect with distinct audience cohorts across languages, content genres and viewing occasions. Together, our product and content evolution gives audiences more choice, more depth and a simpler way to find what they love.”
Pramod Prakash, Chief Technology Officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., said, “A streaming platform is experienced through hundreds of small interactions, and each of those interactions shapes how audiences feel about the service. Our focus was therefore to look beyond individual features and rethink the experience as a whole, identifying where the journey could feel more natural, more responsive and less demanding for the user. At the heart of this is an intuitive and easy-to-use app that gives every generation in the family simple access to the entertainment they love. The revamp reflects a simple product philosophy: technology should quietly remove friction and allow the entertainment to take centre stage. As viewing becomes increasingly distributed across devices, formats and contexts, we are building Zee 5 Global to be more adaptive, dependable and ready for the way audiences will consume entertainment next.”
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