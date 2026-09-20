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Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon Predicts Historic RPI Athawale Win for Mr.Imran Malik in Rejinagar By-Election
(MENAFN- Liker Series) KOLKATA: Sounding a confident bugle for the upcoming assembly by-election, Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon, National Secretary General and Star Campaigner of the Republican Party of India (RPI Athawale), addressed a high-profile press conference in Kolkata today. During his address, he strongly asserted that RPI’s official candidate for the Rejinagar constituency, Mr. Imran Malik, is poised for a massive, historic victory that will script a brand-new chapter in West Bengal politics.
Emphasizing the party's rising momentum and deepening grassroots connection, Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon stated that the people of Rejinagar are yearning for progressive leadership, genuine social justice, and transparent governance. He noted that Mr. Imran Malik represents the dynamic voice of the masses and has garnered overwhelming support from local communities, youth, and marginalized sections alike.
"The immense enthusiasm on the ground clearly indicates that West Bengal is ready for a political shift. Our candidate Mr. Imran Malik is not just contesting an election; he is leading a people's movement for real development and equitable representation," Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon declared during the media interaction.
Concluding the press conference, the RPI National Secretary General called upon party cadres and supporters to work with unwavering dedication in the final stretch of the campaign, expressing total confidence that the election results will mark a historic milestone for the party's expansion and future trajectory in the state.
Emphasizing the party's rising momentum and deepening grassroots connection, Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon stated that the people of Rejinagar are yearning for progressive leadership, genuine social justice, and transparent governance. He noted that Mr. Imran Malik represents the dynamic voice of the masses and has garnered overwhelming support from local communities, youth, and marginalized sections alike.
"The immense enthusiasm on the ground clearly indicates that West Bengal is ready for a political shift. Our candidate Mr. Imran Malik is not just contesting an election; he is leading a people's movement for real development and equitable representation," Amb. Dr. Rajeev Menon declared during the media interaction.
Concluding the press conference, the RPI National Secretary General called upon party cadres and supporters to work with unwavering dedication in the final stretch of the campaign, expressing total confidence that the election results will mark a historic milestone for the party's expansion and future trajectory in the state.
Liker Series
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