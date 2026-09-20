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Help AG launches Quantum 360 at GISEC 2026 to advance post-quantum readiness in UAE
(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Help AG, the cybersecurity arm of e&, today announced the launch of Quantum 360, a new portfolio of post-quantum cybersecurity services designed to help government entities, critical infrastructure and enterprises understand their cryptographic exposure and build a structured path towards quantum-safe security.
Help AG marked the debut of Quantum 360, launched in collaboration with e&, with an official ceremony at the company’s booth on Day 2 of GISEC Global, attended by senior leadership including Abdulla Ebrahim Al Ahmed, Chief Government & VVIP Relations Officer, e& UAE, and Dr Aleksandar Valjarevic, recently appointed CEO of Help AG, along with selected members of the media.
The launch comes as post-quantum readiness moves higher on the national cybersecurity agenda. The UAE's National Encryption Policy calls on government entities to establish clear and approved transition plans from traditional encryption methods to post-quantum cryptography. Issued by the UAE Cybersecurity Council, the policy establishes national requirements for this transition. Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC) has also introduced its Post-Quantum Cryptography Guideline to prepare Dubai's digital infrastructure for emerging quantum threats.
Al Ahmed said: “The UAE has consistently demonstrated its ability to anticipate the technologies that will shape the future and establish the frameworks needed to adopt them securely and responsibly. As the quantum era approaches, strengthening cyber resilience and building post-quantum security will be critical to protecting sensitive data, critical infrastructure and the wider digital economy. The launch of Quantum 360 by Help AG is an important step in helping organizations understand their current exposure and take a structured, proactive approach to becoming quantum-safe.”
Dr Valjarevic said: “The quantum conversation is moving from ‘when will it happen?’ to ‘are we ready when it does?’ Organizations need to understand where cryptographic assets exist today, what is most exposed and what needs to change first. Quantum 360 is designed to turn that complexity into a clear, practical journey towards quantum readiness.”
He added: “The UAE is already taking proactive steps towards post-quantum readiness. Our role is to help organizations translate that national direction into practical action, from understanding their cryptographic estate to building the roadmap and implementing the right level of protection for their environment.”
What is quantum computing and what cyber risks does it pose?
Quantum computing leverages ‘qubits’ to solve complex calculations and could solve certain complex problems far faster than classical computers. However, a sufficiently powerful quantum computer could break some of today’s widely used public-key encryption, exposing long-lived sensitive data – such as medical records, trade secrets, and national security intelligence – to significant cybersecurity risks. Threat actors may already be carrying out ‘harvest now, decrypt later’ attacks by collecting encrypted data today in the hope of decrypting once sufficiently powerful quantum capabilities become available. Therefore, to protect data that must remain confidential 10-20 years from now, organizations should begin preparing now by identifying vulnerable systems and migrating to post-quantum cryptographic standards.
Quantum 360: An end-to-end service offering
Against this backdrop, Help AG is positioning Quantum 360 as a practical journey from awareness to action.
Rather than treating post-quantum security as a single technology deployment, Quantum 360 addresses the broader transformation required across cryptographic assets, business risk, architecture, governance and implementation.
The portfolio is structured around three services:
Q-Lens – Assessment
Provides organizations with visibility across their cryptographic estate, discovering certificates, keys, algorithms, libraries and dependencies across on-premises, hybrid and multi-cloud environments and establishing the Cryptographic Bill of Materials (CBOM) required to understand exposure.
Q-Path – Advisory
Takes the output of cryptographic discovery and translates it into actionable business insight. Q-Path assesses quantum exposure and readiness, identifies priorities, defines the target architecture and creates a phased migration roadmap aligned with organizational and regulatory requirements.
Q-Seal – Implementation
Provides quantum-safe implementation capabilities for highly sensitive and critical environments. This includes advanced key-distribution approaches such as QKD where organizations require the highest levels of assurance for critical communications.
Together, the three services create a structured journey:
Discover → Understand → Prioritize → Transition → Protect.
Help AG’s service offering emphasizes that there is no single post-quantum journey for every organization. The appropriate transition depends on factors including the sensitivity and lifetime of the data, existing cryptographic estate, business criticality, regulatory obligations and required level of assurance.
For more information on Help AG’s new Quantum 360 offering, please visit the company’s website.
Visitors can also drop by the Help AG booth at GISEC from September16-18, 2026 at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai, Hall 5, Stand C100, to explore Quantum 360 as well as the company’s broader offerings around Agentic AI Security, Cyber Trust, Sovereign Platforms, and Quantum Readiness. In order to book a meeting with Help AG’s experts at GISEC, please submit a request here.
Help AG marked the debut of Quantum 360, launched in collaboration with e&, with an official ceremony at the company’s booth on Day 2 of GISEC Global, attended by senior leadership including Abdulla Ebrahim Al Ahmed, Chief Government & VVIP Relations Officer, e& UAE, and Dr Aleksandar Valjarevic, recently appointed CEO of Help AG, along with selected members of the media.
The launch comes as post-quantum readiness moves higher on the national cybersecurity agenda. The UAE's National Encryption Policy calls on government entities to establish clear and approved transition plans from traditional encryption methods to post-quantum cryptography. Issued by the UAE Cybersecurity Council, the policy establishes national requirements for this transition. Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC) has also introduced its Post-Quantum Cryptography Guideline to prepare Dubai's digital infrastructure for emerging quantum threats.
Al Ahmed said: “The UAE has consistently demonstrated its ability to anticipate the technologies that will shape the future and establish the frameworks needed to adopt them securely and responsibly. As the quantum era approaches, strengthening cyber resilience and building post-quantum security will be critical to protecting sensitive data, critical infrastructure and the wider digital economy. The launch of Quantum 360 by Help AG is an important step in helping organizations understand their current exposure and take a structured, proactive approach to becoming quantum-safe.”
Dr Valjarevic said: “The quantum conversation is moving from ‘when will it happen?’ to ‘are we ready when it does?’ Organizations need to understand where cryptographic assets exist today, what is most exposed and what needs to change first. Quantum 360 is designed to turn that complexity into a clear, practical journey towards quantum readiness.”
He added: “The UAE is already taking proactive steps towards post-quantum readiness. Our role is to help organizations translate that national direction into practical action, from understanding their cryptographic estate to building the roadmap and implementing the right level of protection for their environment.”
What is quantum computing and what cyber risks does it pose?
Quantum computing leverages ‘qubits’ to solve complex calculations and could solve certain complex problems far faster than classical computers. However, a sufficiently powerful quantum computer could break some of today’s widely used public-key encryption, exposing long-lived sensitive data – such as medical records, trade secrets, and national security intelligence – to significant cybersecurity risks. Threat actors may already be carrying out ‘harvest now, decrypt later’ attacks by collecting encrypted data today in the hope of decrypting once sufficiently powerful quantum capabilities become available. Therefore, to protect data that must remain confidential 10-20 years from now, organizations should begin preparing now by identifying vulnerable systems and migrating to post-quantum cryptographic standards.
Quantum 360: An end-to-end service offering
Against this backdrop, Help AG is positioning Quantum 360 as a practical journey from awareness to action.
Rather than treating post-quantum security as a single technology deployment, Quantum 360 addresses the broader transformation required across cryptographic assets, business risk, architecture, governance and implementation.
The portfolio is structured around three services:
Q-Lens – Assessment
Provides organizations with visibility across their cryptographic estate, discovering certificates, keys, algorithms, libraries and dependencies across on-premises, hybrid and multi-cloud environments and establishing the Cryptographic Bill of Materials (CBOM) required to understand exposure.
Q-Path – Advisory
Takes the output of cryptographic discovery and translates it into actionable business insight. Q-Path assesses quantum exposure and readiness, identifies priorities, defines the target architecture and creates a phased migration roadmap aligned with organizational and regulatory requirements.
Q-Seal – Implementation
Provides quantum-safe implementation capabilities for highly sensitive and critical environments. This includes advanced key-distribution approaches such as QKD where organizations require the highest levels of assurance for critical communications.
Together, the three services create a structured journey:
Discover → Understand → Prioritize → Transition → Protect.
Help AG’s service offering emphasizes that there is no single post-quantum journey for every organization. The appropriate transition depends on factors including the sensitivity and lifetime of the data, existing cryptographic estate, business criticality, regulatory obligations and required level of assurance.
For more information on Help AG’s new Quantum 360 offering, please visit the company’s website.
Visitors can also drop by the Help AG booth at GISEC from September16-18, 2026 at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai, Hall 5, Stand C100, to explore Quantum 360 as well as the company’s broader offerings around Agentic AI Security, Cyber Trust, Sovereign Platforms, and Quantum Readiness. In order to book a meeting with Help AG’s experts at GISEC, please submit a request here.
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