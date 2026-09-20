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DUBAI INTERNATIONAL MARINE CLUB RENEWS PARTNERSHIP WITH NUNCIER WATCHES
(MENAFN- Dxb Print) Dubai International Marine Club (DIMC) has announced the renewal of its sponsorship agreement with NUNCIER Watches, which will continue as the Official Timing Partner under an expanded partnership covering the Club’s races and events as well as Victory Team throughout the 2026–2027 sporting season.
The renewal agreement was signed at Victory Team headquarters in Dubai in the presence of Mohammed Hareb, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai International Marine Club; Ahmed Al Sumaiti, Director of Sports Teams Department at the Club; and Haroon Naeem, Brand Manager at NUNCIER. The renewal reflects the success of the collaboration between the two parties and their shared ambition to further develop and expand the partnership in the coming period.
The agreement forms part of Dubai International Marine Club’s commitment to strengthening relationships with its strategic and commercial partners and attracting brands that align with the nature of marine sports, where precision, speed and timing are fundamental elements of the competitions and races organised by the Club and contested by Victory Team both locally and internationally.
Mohammed Hareb said: “We are pleased to renew our partnership with NUNCIER Watches, reflecting the success of our collaboration and the mutual trust established over the past period. Through this new phase, we look forward to expanding the scope of the partnership to include the Club’s races and events alongside Victory Team.
“At Dubai International Marine Club, we are committed to building sustainable relationships with our partners that contribute to supporting the Club’s continued progress and enhancing the success of its events, while at the same time providing our partners with a distinctive platform to strengthen their presence across marine championships and events locally and internationally.”
Haroon Naeem, said: “As our partnership with Victory Team and Dubai International Marine Club enters its third year, it marks the continuation of a strong and successful relationship that we have built over the past years. The UAE is one of NUNCIER’s key markets, giving this partnership particular importance in strengthening the brand’s presence and connecting with a broad and highly engaged sporting audience in a market that is central to our growth and expansion plans.
“Victory Team’s international participation and the Club’s races also support our vision of bringing an Arab-born watch brand to a wider global audience. With the expanded scope of the partnership, we look forward to launching joint initiatives that drive engagement throughout the season and create sustainable value for the Club, the Team and NUNCIER.”
Ahmed Al Sumaiti said: “There is a natural connection between NUNCIER and marine sports, with precision, timing and speed representing essential shared elements in both the world of watches and marine racing.
“Expanding the scope of our collaboration to include the Club’s races as well as Victory Team gives us greater opportunities to activate the partnership throughout the season and capitalise on the strong presence of both the Club and Victory Team across various competitions and international championships. We look forward to delivering joint initiatives that further enhance the value of this partnership for both parties.”
The renewal of the agreement reflects Dubai International Marine Club’s continued approach to developing its commercial partnership portfolio, supporting its extensive calendar of traditional and modern marine races, as well as Victory Team’s ongoing journey and participation across various international marine championships.
The renewal agreement was signed at Victory Team headquarters in Dubai in the presence of Mohammed Hareb, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai International Marine Club; Ahmed Al Sumaiti, Director of Sports Teams Department at the Club; and Haroon Naeem, Brand Manager at NUNCIER. The renewal reflects the success of the collaboration between the two parties and their shared ambition to further develop and expand the partnership in the coming period.
The agreement forms part of Dubai International Marine Club’s commitment to strengthening relationships with its strategic and commercial partners and attracting brands that align with the nature of marine sports, where precision, speed and timing are fundamental elements of the competitions and races organised by the Club and contested by Victory Team both locally and internationally.
Mohammed Hareb said: “We are pleased to renew our partnership with NUNCIER Watches, reflecting the success of our collaboration and the mutual trust established over the past period. Through this new phase, we look forward to expanding the scope of the partnership to include the Club’s races and events alongside Victory Team.
“At Dubai International Marine Club, we are committed to building sustainable relationships with our partners that contribute to supporting the Club’s continued progress and enhancing the success of its events, while at the same time providing our partners with a distinctive platform to strengthen their presence across marine championships and events locally and internationally.”
Haroon Naeem, said: “As our partnership with Victory Team and Dubai International Marine Club enters its third year, it marks the continuation of a strong and successful relationship that we have built over the past years. The UAE is one of NUNCIER’s key markets, giving this partnership particular importance in strengthening the brand’s presence and connecting with a broad and highly engaged sporting audience in a market that is central to our growth and expansion plans.
“Victory Team’s international participation and the Club’s races also support our vision of bringing an Arab-born watch brand to a wider global audience. With the expanded scope of the partnership, we look forward to launching joint initiatives that drive engagement throughout the season and create sustainable value for the Club, the Team and NUNCIER.”
Ahmed Al Sumaiti said: “There is a natural connection between NUNCIER and marine sports, with precision, timing and speed representing essential shared elements in both the world of watches and marine racing.
“Expanding the scope of our collaboration to include the Club’s races as well as Victory Team gives us greater opportunities to activate the partnership throughout the season and capitalise on the strong presence of both the Club and Victory Team across various competitions and international championships. We look forward to delivering joint initiatives that further enhance the value of this partnership for both parties.”
The renewal of the agreement reflects Dubai International Marine Club’s continued approach to developing its commercial partnership portfolio, supporting its extensive calendar of traditional and modern marine races, as well as Victory Team’s ongoing journey and participation across various international marine championships.
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