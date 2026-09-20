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Piece of You Celebrates Founder's Birthday with Exclusive 60-Hour Sale
(MENAFN- catch comms) Piece of You, the Dubai-based personalised fine jewellery brand founded by Amreen Iqbal, is marking her birthday with a limited-time offer of 15% off, running for 60 hours from Friday, the 18th of September to Sunday, the 20th of September. The brand is also spotlighting a weekend edit of pieces designed to refresh everyday wear, from statement necklaces to stackable earcuffs.
Among the pieces featured in the edit are the UAE Heritage Full Diamond Necklace and UAE Falcon Enamel Necklace, both part of the brand's UAE Pride Collection of 18K gold and diamond designs inspired by national symbolism, alongside the Trio Waves Diamond Earcuffs and the Timeless Essentials Cross Ring. Each piece reflects Piece of You's signature approach to fine jewellery as personal storytelling, crafted in pure 18kt gold and set with diamonds and precious stones.
Details:
●15% off, 18-20 September only, in celebration of founder Amreen Iqbal's birthday
●Explore the collection on or follow @PieceOfYouon social media
Please let us know if you would like any additional information. Refer to the link HERE and HERE for some assets
Among the pieces featured in the edit are the UAE Heritage Full Diamond Necklace and UAE Falcon Enamel Necklace, both part of the brand's UAE Pride Collection of 18K gold and diamond designs inspired by national symbolism, alongside the Trio Waves Diamond Earcuffs and the Timeless Essentials Cross Ring. Each piece reflects Piece of You's signature approach to fine jewellery as personal storytelling, crafted in pure 18kt gold and set with diamonds and precious stones.
Details:
●15% off, 18-20 September only, in celebration of founder Amreen Iqbal's birthday
●Explore the collection on or follow @PieceOfYouon social media
Please let us know if you would like any additional information. Refer to the link HERE and HERE for some assets
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