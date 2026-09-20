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Ashok Leyland partners with Kerala Grameena Bank for providing Vehicle Finance facilities
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and country’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with Kerala Grameena Bank to enter into a strategic vehicle financing partnership for its customers. This MoU will enable Ashok Leyland and Kerala Grameena Bank to offer customized and convenient financing solutions to customers purchasing Ashok Leyland vehicles.
The MoU was signed by Mr. Viplav Shah, Head - LCV Business, Ashok Leyland and Mr. Gundekar Harish Gangadhar Rao, General Manager, Kerala Grameena Bank in presence of Smt. Vimala Vijayabhaskar, Chairperson, Kerala Grameena Bank. Under this partnership, Kerala Grameena Bank will be able to provide end-to-end financial solutions to the customers of Ashok Leyland. The partnership aims to enhance customer convenience by offering vehicle loans with flexible, easy-to-manage repayment options, tailored to meet individual needs and preferences.
Mr. Viplav Shah, Head-LCV Business, Ashok Leyland said, “Ashok Leyland is delighted to partner with Kerala Grameena Bank to provide our customers with attractive, accessible and customized financing solutions. This strategic partnership will further enhance the accessibility of our innovative range of commercial vehicles, enabling businesses and fleet operators to invest with greater confidence and financial flexibility. Powered by cutting-edge technology and engineered to deliver industry-leading total cost of ownership, our vehicles are designed to enhance customer productivity and profitability. Together with Kerala Grameena Bank, we look forward to creating greater value for our customers and supporting their growth journeys.”
Smt. Vimala Vijayabhaskar, Chairperson, Kerala Grameena Bank, said, “Kerala Grameena Bank is pleased to partner with Ashok Leyland to offer seamless vehicle financing solutions. This association reflects our dedication to serving the diverse financial needs of commercial vehicle customers. We are confident that this collaboration will enable us to extend our reach and provide tailored financing options to support the growth of businesses in the commercial vehicle segment in the state of Kerala.”
Ashok Leyland offers a comprehensive range of Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) and Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles (MHCVs), catering to the diverse needs of the commercial transportation ecosystem, from intercity light commercial vehicles and long-haul trucks to a wide range of buses. Built with a strong focus on safety, comfort and driver convenience, its vehicles are designed to deliver dependable performance across varied applications. A pioneer in technological innovation in the truck and bus segments, Ashok Leyland is also advancing sustainable mobility with a growing portfolio of alternative-fuelled buses, supporting the transition towards cleaner, more efficient and environmentally responsible transportation in India.
The MoU was signed by Mr. Viplav Shah, Head - LCV Business, Ashok Leyland and Mr. Gundekar Harish Gangadhar Rao, General Manager, Kerala Grameena Bank in presence of Smt. Vimala Vijayabhaskar, Chairperson, Kerala Grameena Bank. Under this partnership, Kerala Grameena Bank will be able to provide end-to-end financial solutions to the customers of Ashok Leyland. The partnership aims to enhance customer convenience by offering vehicle loans with flexible, easy-to-manage repayment options, tailored to meet individual needs and preferences.
Mr. Viplav Shah, Head-LCV Business, Ashok Leyland said, “Ashok Leyland is delighted to partner with Kerala Grameena Bank to provide our customers with attractive, accessible and customized financing solutions. This strategic partnership will further enhance the accessibility of our innovative range of commercial vehicles, enabling businesses and fleet operators to invest with greater confidence and financial flexibility. Powered by cutting-edge technology and engineered to deliver industry-leading total cost of ownership, our vehicles are designed to enhance customer productivity and profitability. Together with Kerala Grameena Bank, we look forward to creating greater value for our customers and supporting their growth journeys.”
Smt. Vimala Vijayabhaskar, Chairperson, Kerala Grameena Bank, said, “Kerala Grameena Bank is pleased to partner with Ashok Leyland to offer seamless vehicle financing solutions. This association reflects our dedication to serving the diverse financial needs of commercial vehicle customers. We are confident that this collaboration will enable us to extend our reach and provide tailored financing options to support the growth of businesses in the commercial vehicle segment in the state of Kerala.”
Ashok Leyland offers a comprehensive range of Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) and Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles (MHCVs), catering to the diverse needs of the commercial transportation ecosystem, from intercity light commercial vehicles and long-haul trucks to a wide range of buses. Built with a strong focus on safety, comfort and driver convenience, its vehicles are designed to deliver dependable performance across varied applications. A pioneer in technological innovation in the truck and bus segments, Ashok Leyland is also advancing sustainable mobility with a growing portfolio of alternative-fuelled buses, supporting the transition towards cleaner, more efficient and environmentally responsible transportation in India.
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