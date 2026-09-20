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Second Day Of Grape And Wine Festival Kicks Off In Azerbaijan's Shamakhi (VIDEO)


2026-09-20 07:16:48
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. The second day of the Grape and Wine Festival is taking place in Shamakhi today.

Festival guests can visit the pavilions until the evening and taste various varieties of grapes, grape products, and wines.

Today's entertainment programme will feature a performance by Azerbaijan's Eurovision representative Dilara Kazimova, Teymur Suleymanbayli, People's Artist Zulfiya Khanbabayeva, as well as DJ Kamon.

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Trend News Agency

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