Defence, AAI Appoint Nodal Officers For Joint User Airport At Adilabad

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 20 (IANS) The Defence Ministry and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) have appointed nodal officers for the development of the joint-user airport at Adilabad in Telangana.

The Defence Ministry has appointed Air Force Station Begumpet commandant, Air Commodore Rahul Shukla, and Headquarters Training Command (Bengaluru) CATCO (Command Air Traffic Control Officer) Group Captain Jyoti Prakash Sabharwal as the nodal officers, while the AAI has appointed its Executive Director, Arch, Sujoy Dey as the nodal officer for liaison with the Telangana government.

The Ministry of Defence and AAI conveyed this to Telangana Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju through separate communications.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy, on Sunday posted on X that after pursuing the matter with the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Civil Aviation, they now have nodal officers appointed from both the ministry and the authority for close coordination with the state government regarding the construction of an air force training centre and a joint user Airfield (JUA) for civil and defence purposes at Adilabad.

"The infrastructure that will be built by the Ministry of Defence includes trainer aircraft, visiting aircraft parking dispersals, weather shelters, aircraft hangars, operational complex, training facilities, and maintenance infrastructure facilities. On the civilian side, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) would set up a Civil Terminal and a Maintenance and Repair Operations (MRO) facility," he said.

“Apart from the required infrastructure, a corresponding domestic setup will also be required for the defence personnel that would include single living quarters, married personnel quarters, sports and recreational facilities and essential amenities. Dedicated engineering utilities such as water supply and sanitation will have to be developed,” he added.

The Central minister urged the Telangana government to also appoint a nodal officer, as this will ensure smooth coordination with all stakeholders and expedite the project.

Kishan Reddy said on Saturday that said a joint-use airport would come up on 1,500 acres at Adilabad for both defence and civilian purposes.

He said that he, other Union ministers and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had held talks on the establishment of the airport.