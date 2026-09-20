TN: Annamalai Criticises Govt Over Jallikattu And Temple Administration

MENAFN - IANS) Madurai, Sep 20 (IANS) We The Leaders president K. Annamalai on Sunday called for sweeping political change in Tamil Nadu and accused the government of failing to protect the state's traditions, religious institutions, and industrial interests.

Addressing the Vaigai Sirpi Awards ceremony at a private hall near Teppakulam in Madurai, Annamalai said We The Leaders had enrolled 20 lakh members within 15 days of its launch on June 5. He claimed that more than 1.5 crore of Tamil Nadu's 5.6 crore voters were not primary members of any political party.

“The political rot in Tamil Nadu must be removed, and the time for it is approaching. We must protect our environment, language, and cultural heritage,” he said.

Criticising Cholavandan MLA Karuppaiah's remarks in the Assembly, Annamalai said it was unacceptable to suggest that jallikattu was corrupting young people. He pointed out that the MLA's party had promised in its election manifesto to elevate jallikattu into an international sporting event.

“When an MLA belonging to the ruling party made such a statement, the Chief Minister should have immediately intervened and asked him to stop speaking and take his seat,” he said. He described jallikattu as an integral part of Tamil culture that should be protected and promoted.

Annamalai also said his organisation would review the functioning of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department if it came to power in Tamil Nadu. Citing the consecration ceremony at Madurai's Meenakshi Amman Temple, he alleged that the government had sold entry passes in a manner resembling the black-market sale of cinema tickets.

He argued that the religious identity of legislators, from the Chief Minister to the Speaker and other members, should not become a subject of political debate in the Assembly.

“All religions must be treated equally,” he said.

Referring to social reformer Periyar, Annamalai said he did not agree with Periyar's atheistic ideology or hostility towards Brahmins. However, he supported Periyar's campaigns for women's emancipation and the eradication of caste discrimination.

Annamalai also criticised the Chief Minister's visit abroad, saying the government should have focused on attracting companies that can invest in Tamil Nadu.“The Chief Minister should approach businesses that can invest here and encourage industries with genuine potential within the state,” he said.