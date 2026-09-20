IMD Forecasts Heavy Rains For Few District Of Telangana

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 20 (IANS) Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in a few districts of Telangana over the next three days under the impact of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to intensify into a deep depression, the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

The IMD bulletin said that heavy rain is likely at isolated places in a few districts on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds reaching 40 to 50 kmph are likely to occur at isolated places in a few districts of the state on these three days.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at isolated places over a few districts of Telangana on Sunday.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at a few places over many districts of the state on Monday and Tuesday.

The low-pressure area over the North Andaman Sea and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards and lay centred over east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Andaman Sea at 8.30 a.m. on Sunday, the weather bulletin read.

It is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over east-central Bay of Bengal on Monday (September 21), and further intensify into a deep depression over west-central Bay of Bengal by Tuesday.

Continuing its west-northwestward movement, it is likely to reach west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts by the morning of Wednesday.

The IMD also said that an upper air cyclonic circulation lies over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda, and Jangaon districts of Telangana on September 24.

Thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and squally winds(50-60 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Khammam districts.

During the last 24 hours that ended at 8.30 a.m. on Sunday, Kollapur in Nagarkurnool district received the highest rainfall of 13.9 cm.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society, Eturanagaram in Mulugu recorded a rainfall of 10.4 cm.