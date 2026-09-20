Bengal: Kolkata Police Order FIR, Chargesheet Updates On CCTNS

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 20 (IANS) Kolkata Police have issued strict instructions to Officers-in-Charge (OCs) of every police station and intelligence department to update the number of FIRs and all related information online through the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS).

A senior officer said on Sunday that Police Commissioner Ajay Nand questioned officers on this issue in a meeting held yesterday. The Commissioner met OCs of every police station and intelligence department to discuss crime suppression and directed that FIR numbers and related information updated online through CCTNS be increased further.

Lalbazar, the Kolkata Police headquarters, has given special importance to uploading charge sheet documents in CCTNS. It has been ordered that as many old charge sheets as possible be uploaded.

Some police station officials are not fully following this instruction. There is reportedly a low tendency to upload charge sheets in some police stations in east Kolkata or the Eastern Suburban Division.

The Commissioner questioned OCs and officers of those stations about the lapses and asked why they were not uploaded. Lalbazar has ordered action against any officer found negligent.

Meanwhile, even when a missing person is found, the information is often not updated on the missing person portal, creating confusion.

The Commissioner has instructed officers to upload details when someone returns.

In addition, instructions have been given to set up cyber police stations in every division.

Lalbazar has directed that trials in Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 cases be expedited. If any trial is slow, the Trial Monitoring Section of the Intelligence Department will review it.

Lalbazar has also warned police stations and the Intelligence Department about house theft and bike theft cases.