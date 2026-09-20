CPI (M) Seeks Online Donations For Bengal Bypolls

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 20 (IANS) CPI(M), the lead party in the West Bengal Left Front, has issued a social media message seeking online donations for the forthcoming bypolls in Nandigram Assembly Constituency in East Midnapore district and Rejinagar Assembly Constituency in Murshidabad district.

CPI(M) Politburo member and state secretary Md Salim shared the appeal on social media, attaching a QR code through which people can contribute online to the party's election fund.

The bypolls for Nandigram and Rejinagar will be held on October 6, with counting scheduled for October 9.

The appeal comes as the Left Front faces internal challenges, particularly in Rejinagar. While CPI's Shanti Gopal Giri is the unanimously accepted Left Front candidate in Nandigram, both CPI(M) and the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) have fielded candidates in Rejinagar.

After CPI(M)'s Syed Asad Ali was chosen as the Front-nominated candidate in Rejinagar, the RSP revolted and fielded its own candidate, Bikash Chandra Mishra.

Salim urged supporters:“Help as much as you can by donating to the election fund for campaigning for the upcoming Rejinagar and Nandigram assembly by-elections.”

During the last West Bengal Assembly elections earlier this year, CPI(M) had also appealed for funds through social media. At that time, Trinamool Congress ridiculed CPI(M) for seeking online donations, arguing it was contradictory given the Left Front's opposition to computerisation in government offices during its 34-year rule from 1977 to 2011.

CPI(M) leaders dismissed the criticism, saying many left-minded voters, though not active party members, wish to support the party financially during elections.

“This online donation system is aimed at making it easy for such voters to donate. Remember, our party does not have electoral bonds like others. Our leadership believes in the help from common people,” a state committee member said.