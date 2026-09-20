Public Consultations On Tamil Nadu Auto Fare Revision On Sep 23

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sep 20 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Transport Department has directed district Collectors to hold public consultation meetings on September 23 as part of the government's move to revise auto-rickshaw fares across the state.

Representatives of auto-rickshaw unions, consumer organisations, commuters and other stakeholders are expected to participate in the meetings, and their views will be considered before the government finalises the revised fare structure.

Tamil Nadu has around 3.46 lakh registered auto-rickshaws.

The fares currently in force were fixed in 2013 and have remained unchanged despite repeated demands from drivers' associations for a revision.

Under the existing structure, passengers are charged Rs 25 for the first 1.8 kilometres and Rs 12 for every subsequent kilometre.

Auto-rickshaw unions have argued that the existing rates are no longer viable because of the increase in fuel prices and the rising cost of maintenance, insurance, spare parts, and other essential expenses. They have demanded that the minimum fare be raised to Rs 45 and that passengers be charged Rs 20 for every additional kilometre.

The Transport Commissionerate has asked district administrations to consult consumer groups and other stakeholders before submitting their recommendations.

The process is intended to arrive at a fare structure that safeguards the livelihood of drivers without imposing an unreasonable financial burden on passengers.

Tamil Nadu Progressive Consumer Centre President Sadagopan urged the government to complete the consultation process and announce the revised fares without further delay. He said an early decision was particularly important as passenger demand was likely to rise during the approaching Ayudha Puja and Deepavali festival seasons.

Supporting the demand raised by auto-rickshaw unions, Sadagopan proposed a minimum fare of Rs 45 and Rs 20 for every kilometre travelled thereafter.

He also called for stronger regulatory measures to ensure transparency and prevent disputes between passengers and drivers. He urged the government to make digital fare meters and Global Positioning System devices compulsory in all auto-rickshaws. These measures would help calculate fares accurately, strengthen passenger safety and enable the authorities to monitor compliance.

The government is expected to examine the suggestions collected during the district-level meetings before announcing its decision. The revision will affect lakhs of commuters and drivers who depend on auto-rickshaws for their daily travel and livelihood.