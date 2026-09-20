Gurugram Road Rage Viral Video: Two Cars Ram Each Other, Man Runs For Safety WATCH

The internet was quick to be reminded of a dramatic, movie-like 'face-off' after two car drivers went rogue in the middle of a street in Gurugram, Haryana. The alleged incident took place at HUDA Market in Sector 38, where what started out as a small disagreement turned into a deadly and dangerous fight. People in the area were scared for their safety after a video of the accident went viral online. It showed a black Baleno speeding up to and reportedly purposely ramming into a cab from the front.

The video shows the cab driver exiting the car after the collision-possibly to confront the other motorist-only to be struck by the black Baleno. The taxi driver was then seen striking the other car with a rock, but fortunately, he did not appear to be significantly hurt. After doing a careless U-turn, the taxi driver was then observed getting back into his vehicle and colliding with the black Baleno from the side.

Watch Viral Video

Road-rage Kalesh b/w Hyundai Aura car guy and Maruti Suzuki Baleno car guy, Gurugram, Haryana. twitter/XLe0nL5k1g

- Deadly Kalesh (@Deadlykalesh) September 20, 2026

Witnesses said that the conflict started off as an argument before turning violent. According to reports, the precise cause of the disagreement is yet unknown.

Similar Incident Reported

A black Mahindra Thar driver allegedly repeatedly crashed into a taxi during an argument with his companions in a different event from Gurugram's Sector 89, just sparing three persons from harm. According to reports, the late-night encounter was caught on camera.

Four friends came in a Delhi-registered Thar in Sector 89, according to the allegation. Two of them got out of the car after a fight and called a Rapido taxi to drive home. The Thar driver allegedly lost his temper and repeatedly backed his car into the taxi after the two companions got inside. The accused reportedly proceeded to smash the car in spite of the cab driver's efforts to halt. The front part of the cab was severely damaged by the crash.