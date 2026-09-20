Dubai's Global Village Season 31 VIP Packs Available For Pre-Booking From September 21

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Pre-booking for VIP packs for Dubai's Global Village Season 31 will begin on September 21 at 10am, ahead of the destination's October 14 opening.

Global Village's 31st season will run for more than seven months until May 2027. Under the theme 'A More Wonderful World', the family destination will bring back its entertainment, dining and shopping attractions, along with several new additions.

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Global Village recently released the VIP Packs for the upcoming season, with sales taking place in stages exclusively through the Coca-Cola Arena website.

Pre-sales will run from September 21 to 25, allowing guests to secure their preferred packs in advance for an additional fee. General sales will begin on September 26.

Anyone aged 18 or above with a valid Emirates ID can purchase the packs.

The Mega Gold and Mega Silver VIP Packs will return this season, combining Global Village's premium privileges with Dubai Parks and Resorts seasonal passes or park tickets.

Guests can choose between three-month multi-park seasonal passes or one-day, two-park tickets. The Mega Gold Pack includes eight seasonal passes or 12 park tickets, while the Mega Silver Pack includes five seasonal passes or seven park tickets.

Diamond: Dh7,900, with a Dh1,000 priority booking fee Platinum: Dh3,490, with a Dh500 priority booking fee Gold: Dh2,490, with a Dh300 priority booking fee Silver: Dh1,890, with a Dh200 priority booking fee

VIP pack pricesBeware of fake offers

As excitement builds among UAE residents and tourists ahead of the new season, visitors have also been warned to watch out for fake offers and fraudulent websites.

Dubai Police have warned the public against fake websites and social media accounts promoting fraudulent Global Village packages, as scammers seek to exploit demand for Season 31 offers to steal money and personal information.

Authorities said such scams tend to resurface each year around announcements of Global Village activities and packages. Fraudsters create or clone websites and social media accounts that closely resemble official pages, making them appear legitimate.

Dubai Police urged the public to avoid unusually low prices or offers that seem too good to be true. Tickets and packages should only be purchased through official, authorised channels, while links and accounts from unknown sources should be avoided.

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