Kenya: Force Intervention Brigade (FIB) Commander Applauds Peace Efforts In Mambasa

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

For more than a month of static combat deployment in Mambasa Territory, Ituri Province, Kenya's 5th Quick Reaction Force (KENQRF 5) has supported MONUSCO's protection of civilians mandate through sustained operational readiness, visible presence and community engagement aimed at strengthening confidence among local communities.

The Commander Force Intervention Brigade (FIB), Brigadier General Alexander Masangura, visited the contingent in Mambasa, where he commended the troops for their professionalism, dedication to duty and contribution to peace and stability in the area.

Brigadier General Masangura noted that the contingent's presence and continued engagement with local communities had helped reassure residents and strengthen confidence in ongoing security and peacekeeping efforts. He encouraged the troops to maintain high standards of discipline, vigilance and operational readiness as they continue executing their mandate.

The command visit coincided with a KENQRF 5 community engagement initiative at Bavalakaniki football ground on the outskirts of Mambasa. During the activity, the troops installed goalposts and donated sports kits to provide young people with opportunities for constructive engagement through sport.

Brigadier General Masangura encouraged the youth to play an active role in promoting peace within their communities by remaining vigilant and reporting potential security threats to the relevant authorities to facilitate timely response.

KENQRF 5 also supported the Muslim community in Bavalakaniki through the donation of construction materials for Masjid Taqwa Mosque. Construction of the mosque began eight years ago but had stalled, affecting the community's efforts to complete an important place of worship.

The FIB Commander welcomed the initiative, noting that community-focused activities complement security operations by addressing local needs, strengthening relationships and supporting the well-being and resilience of communities within the mission area.

The visit highlighted the complementary relationship between operational effectiveness and community engagement in the protection of civilians. While KENQRF 5 maintains a security presence in Mambasa, its interaction with residents provides an important avenue for building trust, understanding local concerns and strengthening cooperation.

Through sustained operational readiness and targeted community initiatives, KENQRF 5 continues to contribute to MONUSCO's efforts to protect civilians, strengthen community resilience and create conditions conducive to lasting peace and stability in Mambasa.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.--br- src="" alt="Ministry of Defence - Kenya" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo