Kenya: Keeping Kismayo's Seaport Clean, One Community At A Time

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

A clean and healthy environment depends on shared responsibility. At Kismayo Seaport, that responsibility brought together security personnel and port workers in a collective effort to improve sanitation, protect the coastal environment and promote safer working conditions.

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) personnel serving under the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), alongside Somali Security Forces (SSF) and port workers, conducted a joint clean-up exercise at the Seaport Tactical Operating Base (TOB) and its surrounding areas.

The exercise involved collecting and disposing of accumulated litter and other waste, clearing unwanted vegetation and cleaning designated areas within and around the port. Through the coordinated effort, participants helped restore a cleaner, safer and more orderly environment for personnel and communities using the facility.

Beyond the physical clean-up, the activity provided an opportunity for AUSSOM personnel to sensitise port workers on the importance of proper waste management, environmental hygiene and the protection of marine ecosystems. Particular emphasis was placed on preventing waste from reaching the shoreline and surrounding waters, where it can negatively affect the coastal environment.

The engagement also strengthened cooperation among AUSSOM personnel, Somali Security Forces and port workers. Working alongside one another demonstrated how collective action can address shared challenges while fostering mutual responsibility for the facilities and environment upon which communities depend.

Similar clean-up activities are expected to be conducted periodically to sustain the gains achieved and encourage responsible waste-management practices among stakeholders operating within the seaport.

For KDF personnel serving under AUSSOM, such engagements complement the broader mission of promoting peace and stability by strengthening relationships with local communities and supporting conditions that enhance their well-being.

By keeping Kismayo Seaport clean, security personnel and port workers are not only improving their immediate working environment but also protecting an important maritime facility and reinforcing a culture of shared responsibility for Somalia's coastal environment.

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