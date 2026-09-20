Russians Strike Mobile Ukrposhta Branch In Sumy Region, Injuring Employees
"The enemy continues to hunt our mobile Ukrposhta branches, which deliver pensions, medicines, parcels, and food to Ukrainians. Yesterday, another such drone attack was carried out in the Sumy region," he said.
According to Smilianskyi, doctors in Sumy and Trostianets spent the entire night fighting to save the employees' lives. Despite their serious injuries, doctors are cautiously giving a positive prognosis.
"We hope our colleagues recover as quickly as possible and wish them exactly that," he added, noting that Ukrposhta is improving its security measures and continuing its operations.Read also: Death toll from Russian attacks on Kyiv region rises to four, including three children
As Ukrinform reported, four people were killed and five injured in the Sumy region on September 19 as a result of Russian attacks. In particular, in the Velyka Pysarivka municipality, an FPV drone struck a vehicle, injuring a 48-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man. A Ukrposhta service vehicle was damaged.
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