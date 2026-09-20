Ukrainian Defense Forces Strike Russian Air-Defense Systems, Radar, And Drone Command Posts

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukraine's General Staff reported this on Facebook.

A Russian Buk-M3 surface-to-air missile system was struck near the settlement of Ukrainka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

A Russian army Nebo-U radar station was hit near Balka in the Donetsk region.

A UAV production facility was struck near Sievierodonetsk in the Luhansk region.

Ukrainian National Guards destroy $10M Russian Osa air defense system in Donetsk region

In addition, a command-and-observation post was hit near the settlement of Zoriane in the Donetsk region, while an enemy UAV command post was struck near Staromykhailivka.

As Ukrinform reported, on September 18 and during the night of September 19, Ukrainian Defense Forces struck Russian UAV command posts, a training range, and support facilities in temporarily occupied areas of the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Photo: illustrative