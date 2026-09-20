Drone Attack On Kyiv Region: Industrial Warehouse Damaged In Boyarka, Private Enterprise Hit In Novosilky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Boyarka City Territorial Community reported this on Telegram.

"The Boyarka community is under enemy attack. Information is currently coming in about impacts and damage in various settlements of the community," the statement said.

No casualties were reported, the community emphasized.

According to preliminary information, some areas of the city may be without electricity as a result of the attack.

The roof and windows of an apartment building were damaged. Debris from intercepted enemy targets also damaged a roadway and a nearby outbuilding.

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Victory Park and the Alley of Fallen Heroes were also affected.

In addition, a finished-goods warehouse belonging to an industrial enterprise was damaged.

In Novosilky, a private enterprise was hit.

According to information from the Ukrainian Armed Forces Air Force, a jet-powered UAV was detected in the Boyarka area at 10:40. At 12:26, the Air Force reported that a jet-powered drone was passing Boyarka in the direction of Vyshneve and Kyiv.

According to the Air Raid Alert Map, the attack on Kyiv and the surrounding region was still ongoing.

As Ukrinform reported, the number of people killed in the Kyiv region, which had been under Russian attack for more than a day, increased to four. A child who had been injured in the Vyshhorod district died in hospital.