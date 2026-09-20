Russians Start Attacking Individually Rather Than In Groups - Trehubov

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the Joint Forces Task Force, stated this during a TV broadcast, according to Ukrinform.

"Attacks by small groups are ongoing constantly, but if a year ago we were talking about groups of four or five people, then two or three, now there are groups that cannot even be called groups, because a group means several people - and sometimes there is just one person. Of course, they move this way only to cross some stretch of the kill zone, then hide in some kind of hole, and then another unfortunate soul makes the same dash to that same hole. There, in that hole, they somehow coordinate with one another, and from there they will move forward in more organized groups," Trehubov said.

Russia's foothold on right bank of Oskil River is shrinking - Trehubov

According to him, Ukrainian soldiers are increasingly encountering "such isolated trees of Russian origin" attempting to advance according to the principle that "one man in the field is a warrior."

As previously reported, according to the General Staff, over the previous day, September 19, Ukrainian units repelled 10 enemy attacks in the South Slobozhanskyi sector. The invaders attempted to advance toward the settlements of Lyman, Artilne, Ternova, Mala Vovcha, Vilkhuvatka, Shevyakivka, and Dovzhanka.

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