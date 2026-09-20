SYDNEY BASED CBD MEDIA LIFESTYLE MAGAZINE COMMENCE MONTHLY FEATURES IN OCTOBER ON TINY HOUSES AND GRANNY FLATS

CBD MEDIA

TINY HOUSES SEQ

CBD Media confirmed to Eleven Media they will commence feature posts in October that focus on an array of matters relating to tiny houses and granny flats.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, September 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CBD Media is an online lifestyle magazine that run features on all lifestyle matters, including travel and fashion for the discerning blog reader on the web. The site also features all things from health, diet, fitness, home & garden matters right through to tips for selecting a chiropractor. There is something for everyone.Interest from readers on numerous matters relating to tiny homes and granny flats have grown recently and they are about to commence a series of informative feature posts that focus on answering readers questions. Queensland based Tiny Houses SEQ who are have kindly offered expert insight on glazing matters relating to these featured posts.Tiny Houses SEQ specialise in custom timber frame solutions for small builds across Queensland. These include tiny homes, office pods, granny flats and more. There frames are designed for strength, efficiency, and easy assembly. Giving the buyer a well designed tiny homeor granny flat for easy installation. Perfect to suit buyers design, space and budget. All Smart & compact solutions for family or rental use.Granny flats offer a smart way to add valuable living space to your property while maintaining comfort and privacy. From accommodation for family members to rental opportunities or a home office, Tiny Houses SEQ can help bring your vision to life.You can learn more about Tiny Houses SEQ by visiting their website here:Trevor James, Content Editor at CBD Media Media said this in his interview with Eleven Media,“We have been experiencing great growth in visitors to our online magazine over recent years. We have listened to the feedback survey from our website visitors as to the content and experience they seek. We have seen the importance of also staying at the leading edge of technology to keep in touch with our clients the way they expect and to communicate in the best way possible the array of information we provide to our website visitors.”The blog has been in operation for over 5 years and is committed to meet client needs both in the information they provided readers and technology they use. The leading Australian online lifestyle magazine has a long history of regularly featuring Australian industry sectors and companies.About CBD MediaCBD Media Lifestyle Magazine is a leading Australian online lifestyle magazine site for the discerning reader on the web on all things from health, fitness, home and garden matters right through to tips for selecting a business coach or cosmetic dentist. Something for everyone.Learn more about the array of features they run by visiting their website here:

Trevor James

CBD Media

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SYDNEY BASED CBD MEDIA LIFESTYLE MAGAZINE COMMENCE MONTHLY FEATURES IN OCTOBER ON TINY HOUSES AND GRANNY FLATS News Provided By SEO Solutions Pty Ltd September 20, 2026, 10:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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