Met Office Issues Heavy Rain Warning In West Bengal From Tuesday

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 20 (IANS) Heavy rain is likely across south Bengal, including Kolkata, from Tuesday onwards and scattered light to moderate rain till that time due to a low-pressure area forming in the Bay of Bengal, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said on Sunday.

As the sea will remain rough due to the low-pressure area, fishermen have been advised to return to land by Monday.

The Meteorological Office said that there is a cyclonic circulation over the north Andaman Sea, whose height is 7.6 km above sea level. Due to this, a low-pressure area will soon form, and it will gradually move west-north-westwards. It may develop into a depression by Monday after reaching the east-central Bay of Bengal, and further intensify into a deep depression by Tuesday. Gradually moving westward, the deep depression will reach the coast of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh by Wednesday morning. Due to this, heavy rains may continue in south Bengal districts from Tuesday to Friday. In the run-up to this, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds will continue in most of the places.

Heavy rains will start in some districts of south Bengal from Tuesday. These districts include North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, and East Midnapore. Scattered heavy rains may occur in several districts from Wednesday to Friday. Along with this, a warning of gusty winds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour has been issued.

Thunderstorms will occur more in North 24 Parganas on Friday and Saturday and in West Midnapore on Thursday. Apart from this, continuous heavy rains will continue in South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore from Wednesday to Saturday. Apart from this, there is a possibility of scattered heavy rains in some places in Birbhum, East Burdwan, Murshidabad, and Nadia districts.

According to a Met Department official, the sea will start getting rough from Monday. Gusty winds of 45 to 55 kilometres per hour can blow in the east-central and adjacent northeast Bay of Bengal on Monday. Wind speed may reach 50 to 60 kilometres per hour on Tuesday, and up to 70 kilometres per hour near the central Bay of Bengal. Such winds will continue till Wednesday and Thursday. Meanwhile, gusty winds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour may blow along the West Bengal coast from Wednesday to Friday. "As a result, the sea will be rough. Fishermen have been advised not to go to sea from Monday to Friday. Those who have already gone should return to the coast by Monday," the official said.

Meanwhile, rain has reduced in north Bengal for now. However, it may increase again from Wednesday. There is a possibility of heavy rain in Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri districts from Thursday and in Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and North Dinajpur districts from Friday. It will continue till Saturday. Scattered rain with thundershowers will occur in South Dinajpur and Malda districts. However, there is no possibility of heavy rain for now. There is no possibility of heavy rain in Kolkata for now either.

On Sunday morning, the city woke up to moderate rain, which continued till afternoon. There is a possibility of more rain later in the day and on Monday. The minimum temperature in Kolkata on Sunday morning was 26.4 degrees Celsius, 0.1 degrees above normal. The maximum temperature in the city on Saturday was 32.4 degrees Celsius, 0.4 degrees below normal.