'Assam Can Become Battery Of India': Jeet Adani Announces 40,000 Jobs In State

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Sep 20 (IANS) Assam has the potential to emerge as a major energy hub for the country and could become the "Battery of India" in the coming years, Adani Group Director Jeet Adani said on Sunday.

In his remarks at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Adani Power's 3,200 MW thermal power project in Chapar in the state's Dhubri district, Jeet Adani said Assam's transformation over the past few years has been remarkable, with the state emerging as one of India's most attractive investment destinations.

"Over the past 5 years, I've been to Assam 40 times. But standing here today, right in the middle of all of you on this beautiful land, is a massive honour for me," he said.

"I truly believe that in the coming years, Assam won't just generate energy for its own needs -- it will become a major energy hub, powering the security of the entire nation. You could say that Assam has the potential to become the 'Battery of India'," Jeet Adani added.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for creating an environment that has accelerated economic growth, infrastructure development and business opportunities across the state.

Jeet Adani said Assam is no longer known only for its natural beauty and cultural heritage, but is increasingly gaining recognition as a hub for investment, industry, and large-scale development projects.

Reflecting on the Adani Group's journey in Assam, Jeet Adani said the company initially entered the state with the objective of contributing to its growth but soon discovered expanding opportunities across multiple sectors. He praised Chief Minister Sarma's governance style, describing it as focused on swift execution and rapid implementation of projects.

"Last year, at the Rising Northeast Global Investors Summit, our Group Chairman, Gautam Adani, announced that the Adani Group would invest up to Rs 1 lakh crore in the Northeast over the next 10 years. Today, I am incredibly proud to share that work is already underway in Assam with an investment of nearly Rs 80,000 crore," he stated.

He emphasised that job creation and local participation remain central to the Group's investment strategy. The upcoming Rs 48,000-crore thermal power project, which will have a generation capacity of 3,200 MW, is expected to become the largest power generation asset in the Northeast.

"We've already conducted 4 to 5 job drives here, and 4,500 local youth from Assam have already been hired! The Adani Group's businesses in Assam will generate around 40,000 direct and indirect job opportunities for the people here," Jeet Adani noted.

"And this is just the beginning. As we grow in Assam, opportunities for local youth will grow with us. Our goal is to ensure that more and more local talent becomes an active part of this growth journey," he stressed.