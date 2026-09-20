Kerala: Man Arrested Over Possession Of Banned Narcotics In Kannur

MENAFN - IANS) Kannur, Sep 20 (IANS) Police in Kerala's Kannur district have arrested a 39-year-old man for allegedly possessing the banned narcotic drug MDMA, officials said on Sunday.

The accused was arrested from near the Kololam Road Junction in the district's Koodali area. Police recovered 1.277 grams of MDMA from his scooter while searching the accused.

The arrested person has been identified as Siddique V.P. (39), a native of Kololam, in Kerala's Chalode.

An official statement said that the arrest was carried out by a team led by Mattannur Police Station SI Rahul Raghunath, under the direction of Kannur City Police Commissioner B.V. Vijaya Bharat Reddy IPS. The team included CPOs Vigilmon, Rijil, Shamna and Nibin, along with DANSAAF team members ASI Ajith, ASI Mahesh and SCPO Sanish K.

Earlier this month, a college guest lecturer, along with four other people, was arrested in connection with an alleged drug racket that was allegedly supplying MDMA and ganja to students and youngsters in Nilambur and neighbouring areas in Kerala's Malappuram district.

The arrested include P. Suhail, a guest lecturer at a college in Mampad, along with Reena T.N., Vivek Vijayan, and Subrahmanyan. The arrests were made by a Nilambur police team led by Sub-Inspector Arshid K.M. following a tip-off about the alleged drug trade.

Police initially detained Subrahmanyan and seized 0.4 grams of MDMA and 0.5 grams of ganja from him.

During questioning, he allegedly provided information about the network and told investigators that he had been regularly supplying MDMA to Suhail, Vivek, and Reena.

Acting on the information, police carried out further operations and arrested the three others.

According to police, Suhail allegedly worked with the other accused to supply synthetic drugs to students and their acquaintances.

The police action caused concern in the area, particularly over the alleged involvement of a person working as a lecturer in a drug distribution network targeting youngsters.

The case assumes significance amid growing concern over the spread of synthetic drugs among young people in Kerala, with police intensifying action against local distribution networks and their suspected suppliers.