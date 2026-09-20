JASDF Chief's Tejas Sortie Shows Faith In Indian Aircraft: IAF Chief

'Faith and Trust' in Homegrown Tejas

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh on Sunday said that the sortie flown by Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Chief of Staff General Takehiro Morita in the indigenous LCA Tejas was a clear example of the“faith and trust” in the homegrown Indian aircraft, as he highlighted the growing defence aviation capabilities of India and deepening partnership between the two air forces.

While addressing the joint statement at Jodhpur Air Force Station with Morita, Singh said,“The sortie that you've flown, I think that is a very clear example of how much faith and trust you have in the homegrown Indian aircraft... I'm sure this sortie will go a long way in having exchange programs even in flight training, especially in fighter aircraft."

Veer Guardian 26: A Step Forward in Partnership

He said the Indo-Japan bilateral air exercise Veer Guardian-2026 was more than just an exercise and would further strengthen cooperation between the two air forces.“So, I can say that this Veer Guardian 26 was more than just an exercise. It is another step forward in our partnership that has grown with every engagement that we have had, and a partnership that will continue to open new avenues for mutual learning, greater interoperability, and deeper friendship between our air warriors--the people who are on the floor, in the field. Together, there is no limit to what the two air forces cannot achieve, and we will continue to increase this partnership,” he said.

Earlier on Sunday, Singh and General Morita took off from Air Force Station Jodhpur in Tejas aircraft during the ongoing exercise.

Continuity Assured Amid Leadership Change

The IAF Chief also thanked General Morita for his remarks and spoke about his upcoming retirement from the post.“Thank you very much for the kind words spoken about me and my tenure as the Chief. Yes, in another month, I am retiring from this post. I can just assure you that at least in the Indian Air Force, we have made sure that the institution is bigger than any person. So, with one person retiring, nothing will change. The kind of relationship that we have with Koku-Jieitai will continue. My successors will take it forward and will work with you closely to ensure that our relationship grows from strength to strength,” Singh said.

Exercise Details and Future Cooperation

He also thanked General Morita for joining the exercise as a distinguished visitor and said his presence elevated the level of the exercise.“Once again, I would like to thank General Morita, the Chief of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, who has taken time out to join us as a distinguished visitor in this exercise. That itself elevates this exercise to a much higher level. Thank you for sending your team here, and I am sure they will take back some happy memories, and we will continue to have these exercises at regular intervals,” he said.

The IAF is participating in 'Veer Guardian-2026' with its indigenous LCA Tejas, Su-30MKI and Rafale fighter aircraft, while the JASDF is participating with F-2A fighter aircraft. (ANI)

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