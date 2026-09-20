Facing Career Crossroads, Richardson Sets Sight On Reviving Test Chances Via India 'A' Clash

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) As he turns 30 on Sunday, Australia pacer Jhye Richardson said he has set his sights on reviving his Test cricket career through the upcoming red-ball series against India A, starting in Puducherry on September 22.

"It (turning 30) is quite scary knowing careers can end abruptly. But I still feel strong in myself and I'm enjoying the game and playing for my country. Senior bowler, junior - whatever it is - doesn't bother me too much as long as I'm enjoying my cricket.

"That's always the plan - to play Test cricket. I'd love to play Test cricket. Again, I've played a few games now, had a taste of Test cricket, but with shoulder issues and other issues, I haven't played as much as I would have liked.

"That (Border-Gavaskar Trophy) is always in the background. My mentality this year is just to be where my feet are. That's in Chennai right now and then in Puducherry for two four-day games against India A. Hopefully get through those two games and ultimately if I perform well, I can play Test cricket again," Richardson was quoted as saying by Cricinfo on Sunday.

To prepare for the demanding red-ball stretch ahead, Richardson completed his maiden county stint with Yorkshire, where he shared a dressing room with current England Test captain Joe Root.

"Joe is amazing off the field. He's one of the best players in the world. But you know, some of the conversations that we have off the field don't regard cricket whatsoever. He's very intelligent and he thinks a lot about what he says.

"So it was a lot of fun with Joe and I'd love to go back next year. It was a great experience, obviously playing against him in the Ashes and then getting to know him a bit more off the field," he added.

Reflecting on his workload management so far, Richardson said, "The last couple of years with injury...I haven't had a long string of games together. So the idea was to finish the season strong, and then pretty much head straight into playing some county cricket, get some games there, and then prepare for GSL, which luckily I've gotten through so far.

"And then coming back with some new staff members coming into the WA set-up - new head coach (Beau Casson), new S&C [Strength and Conditioning] coach as well, who's brought a nice spin on things. He comes from an AFL background, was at the West Coast Eagles for 12 years. He's come in and pushed us really hard."

Richardson, who last played cricket in India during IPL 2024 for Delhi Capitals, is also looking forward to returning to Chennai later this year for the Scorchers' BBL opening game on December 12.

"We all know how much India loves its cricket. The stadiums are always packed out and super loud, so hopefully we can recreate something with that here. We might have to put in a good word around Chennai to try and get them on the Scorchers' side."