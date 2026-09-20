Chauhan Thanks Jay Shah For Support And Commitment Towards Differently-Abled Cricket

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Ravi Kant Chauhan, member of the BCCI Differently Abled Cricket Committee, has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to ICC Chairman Jay Shah and the Indian cricket board for their unwavering backing in promoting cricket for physically challenged athletes across the country.

Recent discussions at the 95th BCCI Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at the board's headquarters in Mumbai on Friday highlighted general body encouraging the participating state associations to actively participate in developing differently-abled cricketers, including appropriate facilities and resources to promote their development and progress.

"Our deepest gratitude to Shri Jay Shah Ji for his support, understanding and commitment towards differently-abled cricket. His willingness to listen, understand the journey and give the sport greater attention at the BCCI level has given our players renewed hope and confidence," Chauhan, a former Physical Disability cricketer, said in a statement on Sunday.

Earlier this year, the DCCI hailed the BCCI's decision to roll out a structured support framework for the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), terming it a landmark step toward inclusive growth in the sport. CABI is a founder member of the DCCI.

"As State Associations are now being encouraged to become part of this journey, we sincerely thank Jay Shah Ji and the BCCI for helping create a stronger path forward for differently-abled cricketers across India. Thank you, Jay Shah Ji, for your support, trust and belief in the future of differently-abled cricket," added Chauhan.

The BCCI AGM also saw the General Body approving the initiation for preparations for the Board's landmark centenary celebrations in 2028, which will be marked by a year-long schedule of events starting in December 2027. It also unanimously took a call to celebrate the upcoming 20th edition of IPL in 2027 in a grand way.

The General Body also unanimously approved an enhanced payment structure for umpires and match referees, alongside a complete reclassification of their grading system to better compensate match officials.

Among other key administrative decisions, the Board constituted a new Internal Committee under the BCCI Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Policy and formally adopted an updated Age Verification Policy to streamline domestic governance.