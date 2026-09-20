Raveena Tandon: 'Aaja Gufaon Mein Aa' Was Never A Horror Song

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Actress Raveena Tandon has shared that the song 'Aaja Gufaon Mein Aa' is not a horror song as opposed to the popular opinion and sentiment around the same.

The actress appeared on the latest episode of the dance reality show 'India's Best Dancer' season 5. The semi-final episode promises powerful performances, high-stakes moments, and memorable acts. Among the standout performances, contestant Geetanjali and choreographer Anuradha take the stage with a captivating act on the iconic songs 'Aaja Gufaon Mein Aa' and 'Ye Raat', leaving the judges and special guest Raveena Tandon impressed.

However, while Raveena called the performance“flawless”, she has one complaint from the performance and the portrayal,

Talking about the same, the actress shared,“Ye bachche itne khubsurat hain, mujhe ek hi complaint hai poore performance se. Otherwise, mere liye yeh performance flawless tha, par ek complaint hai, itni khubsurat bachchi ko tumne itna bhayanak kyun banaya? Kyunki aap dekhenge, actually ye ek horror song nahi tha. Jo main aaj ke zamaane mein dekhti hoon, mostly choreographers jab recreate karte hain iss gaane ko, isko ek horror format dete hain. Yeh gaana actually bahut hi khubsurat gaana hai jis tarike se gaya gaya hai (These children are so beautiful, I have only one complaint about the entire performance. Otherwise, for me, this performance was flawless, but I have one complaint: why did you make such a beautiful girl look so terrifying? Because you will see, actually this was not a horror song. What I see in today's time is that mostly choreographers, when they recreate this song, give it a horror format. This song is actually a very beautiful song the way it has been sung)”.

“Aisa koi aur gaana kabhi nahi hua. So I always look for that in the song, Raju Subramaniam ji ne kiya tha choreography, wo ek women power ke baare mein hai (There's never been another song like this. Raju Subramaniam did the choreography. It is about women power). It doesn't have to be negative in that”, she added.

'India's Best Dancer' season 5 is available on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.