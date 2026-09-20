When Shakti Kapoor's Brother Went On The Shoot Instead Of Him

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 20 (IANS) Actor Shakti Kapoor revealed that once the producer of one of his films ended up taking his brother for the shoot instead of him.

As Shakti Kapoor appeared on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', he revealed that as he was once shooting for Baldev Pushkarna's 'Khuda Kasam', someone advised him not to shoot that day due to an astronomical event, so he decided to lock himself inside his room.

Shakti Kapoor's brother was visiting him in Bombay at the time, and when Baldev Pushkarna came to take Shakti Kapoor for the shoot, his brother was relaxing on the couch in the hall.

As the two brothers look very similar, the filmmaker did not realize that it was not Shakti Kapoor but his brother. Pulling him from the couch, Baldev Pushkarna said, "Come, come for the shoot. You are sitting here and watching TV, come."

Taken aback by all this, Shakti Kapoor's brother was screaming, "I am not him, I am not him. I am his brother."

Talking about 'Khuda Kasam', the 1981 drama was directed by Lekh Tandon. Backed by Baldev Pushkarna, the project featured Vinod Khanna and Tina Munim as the leads, along with Pran, Ajit, Madan Puri, Shakti Kapoor, Nazneen, and Kamini Kaushal in crucial roles. Bollywood's 'He-Man' Dharmendra also made a special appearance in the drama.

Talking about the technical crew, the music for the film was composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal, with Jehangir Choudhary looking after the camera work and Prabhakar Supare heading the editing department.

Shakti Kapoor stepped into Bollywood back in 1977 with the movie 'Khel Khilari Ka'. After this, he ended up doing more than 700 movies during his 4 decades in the industry.

Some of his most memorable films are 'Qurbani (1980)', 'Hero (1983)', 'Himmatwala (1983)', 'Raja Babu (1994)', 'Andaz Apna Apna (1994)', "Coolie No. 1 (1995)", and 'Judwaa (1997)', to name just a few.