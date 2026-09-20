Gujarat: Rs 10,000 Bribe For Keeping Accused Out Of Lock-Up, Speeding Up Bail ACB Catches Two

MENAFN - IANS) Rajkot, Sep 20 (IANS) The Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Sunday caught an Assistant Sub-Inspector and a Gujarat Raksha Dal (GRD) personnel while allegedly accepting a Rs 10,000 bribe in connection with the investigation of a case registered at Aji Dam Police Station in Rajkot.

The accused were identified as Rajeshbhai alias Rajubhai Mer, 53, an ASI posted at Aji Dam Police Outpost under Aji Dam Police Station in Rajkot City, and Manojbhai Chauhan, 31, a GRD personnel posted at the same outpost.

According to the ACB, a complaint had been registered against the complainant at Aji Dam Police Station and Mer was investigating the case.

The ACB alleged that Mer demanded Rs 10,000 from the complainant in return for not keeping the accused persons in the lock-up and for carrying out the bail proceedings quickly.

Mer allegedly told the complainant to hand over the bribe amount to Chauhan. The complainant, however, did not want to pay the alleged bribe and contacted the ACB through its '1064' toll-free number to lodge a complaint.

Following the complaint, the ACB arranged a trap on Sunday. During the trap, Chauhan allegedly accepted Rs 10,000 from the complainant at the spot.

The ACB said the entire bribe amount was recovered, while both accused were caught at the location.

"The trap was conducted in front of the gate of Aji Dam Police Outpost, within the campus of Traffic Bhavan, East Division, in Rajkot city. The amount demanded, accepted and recovered in the case was Rs 10,000. The trap was conducted by M.N. Rana, Police Inspector at Rajkot Rural ACB Police Station," officials added.

The latest trap is part of the ACB's continuing action against alleged demands and acceptance of illegal gratification by public servants.

In such operations, complaints received through the ACB's 1064 toll-free helpline are verified and, where the allegations are substantiated, trap proceedings are organised to catch the accused while allegedly accepting the bribe.

- IANS

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