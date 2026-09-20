HP Governor Attends Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav In Kangra District

Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavindra Gupta participated in the 'Chinmaya Amrit Mahotsav' program held at Sandeepani Himalayas, Chinmaya Tapovan Ashram, in Sidhbari, Kangra district. The event was dedicated to the 75-year journey of the Chinmaya Mission and the inspiring life and contributions of Pujya Gurudev Swami Chinmayananda.

According to a press release, on this occasion, the 75-year journey of the Chinmaya Mission, its spiritual activities, and its work in the field of social service were commemorated.

Governor Praises Chinmaya Mission's Cultural Contributions

The Governor stated that the Chinmaya Mission has made a significant contribution to preserving and promoting Indian spiritual and cultural traditions and taking their message to the masses. The teachings of Swami Chinmayananda Ji have served to connect people both within the country and abroad with Indian philosophy, culture, and spiritual living.

He remarked that Indian culture possesses a rich tradition of knowledge, service, spiritual practice (Sadhana), and human welfare. Such events play a vital role in connecting the new generation with their culture and spiritual heritage, while also strengthening positive values in society.

The Governor said that India's great tradition of knowledge, spiritual consciousness, and the spirit of a culture of service define our identity. Our culture has always conveyed the message of viewing the entire world as one family. The spirit of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the world is one family) reflects this great Indian tradition. He noted that events of this nature serve to connect us with our culture, traditions, and life values.

The Path of Knowledge, Devotion, and Service

Through the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, Lord Krishna showed the path to elevating human life and emphasised that the Gita is not merely a religious scripture but a source of great inspiration that provides the right direction to life and instils a sense of duty. In our culture, special importance is accorded to knowledge, devotion, and service. The Governor stated, "Knowledge grants us the realisation of truth; devotion instils a sense of reverence and humility within us; and service leads us from the 'I' to the 'We.' It is this mindset that empowers society and the nation to progress."

Empowering Youth with Values and Technology

He remarked that science and technology have brought about unprecedented changes in human life today. Kavinder Gupta stated that our youth represent the nation's greatest strength. It is the need of the hour to strengthen the values of culture, patriotism, service, and social responsibility among the youth. While connecting future generations to our great culture and traditions, we must also provide them with opportunities to advance through modern knowledge and technology. He added that by upholding India's Sanatan consciousness, knowledge traditions, and spirit of service, we can not only enrich our nation but also make a significant contribution to the welfare of the entire world.

Dignitaries and Key Figures in Attendance

Rajiv Bhardwaj, Member of Parliament from the Kangra constituency, was also present on the occasion. A message from the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, was also read out during the event. Meanwhile, Swami Mitrananda highlighted the glorious 75-year journey of the Chinmaya Mission, as well as the inspiring life and contributions of the revered Gurudev Swami Chinmayananda.

Senior Acharya Param-Shekhar Swami Madhavananda, Swami Anukulananda, Padma Shri Kshama Maitreya, Trustee Rajan Gupta, Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa, and Superintendent of Police Kulbhushan Verma were present on the occasion, alongside office-bearers, spiritual seekers, and devotees associated with the Chinmaya Mission. (ANI)

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