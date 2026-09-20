Karnataka: Protesters Demand Reinstallation Of Siddaramaiah Statue In Kalaburagi

A massive protest march was held in Vijayapura city on Sunday, with protesters condemning the removal of former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's statue in Kalaburagi. The protesters demanded that the authorities reinstall the statue at the same circle named after the former Chief Minister. They also called for strict action against the civic officials responsible for removing the statue, alleging that the action was unwarranted and had hurt the sentiments of Siddaramaiah's supporters.

Congress Leader Demands Action Against Officials

Congress leader Hamid Mushrif addressed the gathering during the protest and said that while local civic officials may have removed the physical statue, they could never erase Siddaramaiah's name from the hearts of poor people.

Mushrif also demanded strict action against the officials responsible for the removal, describing the action as a blunder.

Padayatra From Vijayapura To Kalaburagi

Ahinda leader Somanath Kallimani also addressed the protesters. He said Siddaramaiah's statue was not merely a piece of art but represented a strong social message and symbolised public gratitude towards a leader who, according to him, had worked for the welfare of society.

Kallimani warned that if the authorities failed to reinstall the statue at the same location, supporters would launch a massive padayatra from Vijayapura to Kalaburagi.

Several other local leaders attended the protest meeting, including Bharati Hosamani, Shahjahan Dundasi, Mallu Bidari, Ashfaq Managuli, Vasant Honamode, Chandasab Gadagalava, Fayaz Kaladagi, Manu Bhavikatti, Santosh Balgavi and Devakant Bijjaragi.