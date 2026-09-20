Azerbaijan Premier League Matchday 6 Concludes With Two Games Today
In the first match of the day, Shamakhi will host Araz-Nakhchivan at 16:30.
Shamakhi currently sit seventh in the standings with six points, while Araz-Nakhchivan are 11th with two points.
The final match of the round will be played at Ganja City Stadium, where Kapaz will face Sumgayit. The game is scheduled to kick off at 19:00.
The“Yellow-Blues” currently occupy sixth place with six points. Sumgayit, meanwhile, are bottom of the standings in 12th place with one point.
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