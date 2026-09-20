Russia Launches More Than 2,000 Attack Drones, 1,700 Aerial Bombs And 19 Missiles At Ukraine In One Week - Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported this on Facebook.

"This week alone, Russia has launched more than 2,000 attack drones against us, most of them jet-powered, as well as 1,700 aerial bombs and 19 missiles of various types," Zelensky said.

He noted that on the previous day, Russian forces struck a men's monastery in the Kherson region with an FPV drone. One member of the clergy was killed and four others were injured.

According to the president, critical and civilian infrastructure in the Kharkiv, Sumy, and Odesa regions was also targeted. In the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, residential buildings were hit. Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy regions also came under attack from the evening onward.

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"Ukraine is constantly looking for and finding ways to defend itself and respond to these attacks on life. It is important that our partners also look for and find ways to make Russia feel its war. Now is the right moment to take new sanctions steps against the aggressor and force peace through strength. The United States has the means to do this, Europe has them, and so does every G7 country. We are counting on new, strong steps," Zelensky concluded.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukrainian air-defense forces neutralized 101 of the 138 drones with which Russian forces attacked Ukraine from the evening of September 19.