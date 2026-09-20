Ukrainian Defense Forces Liberate Shandryholove And Derylove In Donetsk Region - Biletskyi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the press service of the Third Army Corps reported this on Telegram.

The statement said that during the first and second phases of the Vivaldi offensive operation, the Third Army Corps and attached units had already returned 125 square kilometers of territory under Ukrainian control, including 50 square kilometers that had been de-occupied.

In addition, another 800 Russian soldiers were reportedly killed. Overall, during the two phases of Operation Vivaldi, Russian losses have exceeded 3,000 personnel, according to the corps. The corps continues to erode the offensive capabilities of three Russian armies at once-the 20th, 25th, and 1st Guards Tank Army.

"During assault operations, UAVs and ground robotic systems always move ahead of the infantry. The Third Army Corps was the first in the world to begin deploying ground robotic systems by air. Our heavy bombers deliver kamikaze ground robotic systems more than 10 kilometers behind enemy lines," Biletskyi emphasized.

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Artillery and unmanned systems, in particular, targeted enemy command posts, communications hubs, logistics, crossings, and reserves.

"Air defense and electronic warfare created a protective dome over the combat area. Blinded by this, the enemy was unable to determine the operation's plan, while our units consolidated their positions along the liberated lines," the army corps added.

According to the statement, the success of the second phase was achieved by personnel from the 60th Mechanized Brigade, 125th Heavy Mechanized Brigade, the 3rd Assault Brigade's battalion tactical group, the 21st Separate Special Operations Battalion KRAKEN, the 3rd Separate Reconnaissance Battalion, and the corps' 25th Separate Anti-Tank Battalion, as well as attached units-the 66th Mechanized Brigade, the 85th Tank Group of the 8th Special Operations Regiment, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's special unit Artan, and the 10th Mobile Border Guard Detachment Dozor.

"Operation Vivaldi has wiped out Putin's electoral picture: the Russian army has neither victories nor achieved its objectives in Donbas. The next part of the concert and the news will be coming soon," the Third Army Corps concluded.

As Ukrinform reported, total Russian military losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, through September 20, 2026, are estimated at approximately 1,517,990 personnel, including 1,560 personnel over the previous day.

Photo: illustrative