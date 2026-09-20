MP Atiyeh Urges Respect For International Law Amid Rising Global Conflicts

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 20 (Petra) -- First Deputy Speaker of the Lower House Khamis Atiyeh has warned that escalating conflicts and declining respect for international law are pushing the world toward what he described as the "law of the jungle," stressing that justice and the rule of law remain essential to global security and stability.

Atiyeh made the remarks during a meeting in Moscow on Saturday attended by Russian and international political figures as part of a visit by a Jordanian parliamentary delegation to Russia. Jordanian MP Dina Bashir also attended the meeting.

He said Jordan remains committed to justice, human values and the rule of law, arguing that relations between countries and peoples cannot be sustained without mutual respect and adherence to legal principles.

"Belief in human values is the foundation of the trust and justice we all seek," Atiyeh said.

Against a backdrop of mounting crises and conflicts, he said adherence to justice and the rule of law provides a safeguard for countries and their peoples and is vital to maintaining security and stability.

Atiyeh also highlighted the role of direct dialogue in bringing together leaders and public figures from different countries and cultures, saying such engagement can deepen understanding of different perspectives and build stronger foundations for trust and cooperation.

He said Jordan would continue to pursue dialogue and engagement with countries and peoples around the world, and invited participants to visit the Kingdom.

Atiyeh expressed hope that the meetings in Moscow would lead to greater dialogue, understanding and closer relations.

He is heading the Jordanian parliamentary delegation participating in the World Public Assembly in Moscow, where the delegation has held a series of meetings with Russian officials and representatives.

The talks have focused on strengthening parliamentary cooperation and people-to-people dialogue, as well as issues related to security and stability.

//Petra// RZ